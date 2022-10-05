The Bear’s Den, October 5, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

CHGO Bears Podcast: What does losing Cody Whitehair mean for the Chicago Bears struggling O-Line? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses the impact of the Bears losing Cody Whitehair.

Justin Fields shouldn’t shoulder blame for Bears’ horrific offense - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields isn’t playing well. He knows that. The Bears know it too. But the blame for the offensive travesty in Chicago goes well past the 23-year-old QB who has been dealt an impossible hand.

Four Positives Through the First Four Games - Da Bears Blog - The Bears are not a good football team. But they have won two of their first four games, so there must be positives to take from this early portion of the season. Here are four.

5 Things We Learned from Week 4 - The Irish Bears Network - What did we learn from week 4?!? We learned that the Bears just simply aren’t a good team right now. There is not much more to say. This is a rebuilding team that is lacking elite talent. 1.Eddie Jackson is playing like an Elite Safety. Jackson may have been the only bright spot on the

Take The North podcast: Pump the brakes on Fields’ progress - WBBM - David Haugh and Dan Wiederer of the Audacy original podcast “Take The North” weren’t as enthusiastic as others seems to be about Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ performance in a loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Bears ‘building’ rookie Velus Jones Jr. toward a larger role - WBBM - The Bears are bringing rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. along slowly and building him up toward a larger role after he made his NFL debut Sunday. Jones had missed the first three games due to a hamstring injury.

Taxpayer funds available for Bears in Arlington Heights - WBBM - The Bears’ plan to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights remains on track after a vote at a village board meeting Monday evening went in their favor.

Steelers name Kenny Pickett starting quarterback - ProFootballTalk - The toothpaste was never going back in the tube.

For the first time since the merger, the Steelers are a 14-point underdogs - ProFootballTalk - These aren’t your father’s Steelers. Or your grandfather’s Steelers, for that matter.

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky loses starting job to Kenny Pickett - Chicago Sun-Times - Trubisky, signed to a two-year deal in March and selected as a co-captain on the eve of the season, will serve as Pickett’s backup. Coach Mike Tomlin described Trubisky as “disappointed” in the demotion.

Bears’ defense getting run over - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are 11th in the NFL in points allowed, but coach Matt Eberflus isn’t letting that mask an alarming hole in their run defense — currently 32nd and last in the league after allowing 262 rushing yards against the Giants on Sunday.

Bears 1st and 10: GM search put Bears, Vikings on collision course - Chicago Sun-Times - Both teams pursued highly regarded Ryan Poles in their search for a new general manager. The Bears hired him and the Vikings hired analytics guru Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium will be the first head-to-head test of how they’re doing.

Chicago Bears stadium: Proposal to ban ‘corporate welfare’ rejected - Chicago Tribune - The Arlington Heights Village Board unanimously rejected a proposed referendum to ban public subsidies for a Chicago Bears stadium development.

Justin Fields: Week 4 review of Chicago Bears QB - Chicago Tribune - Four games into the season, Chicago Bears fans are in a familiar place. The starting QB is struggling. His supporting cast isn’t doing much supporting. And the offensive coordinator is under fire.

Gabriel: What Will the Bears Do in the 2023 NFL Draft? - Windy City Gridiron - A week ago, following the Chicago Bears' win over the Houston Texans, there were several fans on a high thinking that the Bears could surprise and win 10 or 11 games. They were brought back to...

Householder: Stock up, stock down a review of Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants - Windy City Gridiron - Will we find anyone for the stock up category?

Berckes' Visualize This: Did Mel Tucker Return to Chicago? - Windy City Gridiron - The early returns on this Chicago run defense are not good

