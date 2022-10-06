The two horse mascots face off tonight in a match of two teams that stumbled a bit out of the gate. The Indianapolis Colts have a surprising win against the Chiefs under their belt but that’s about it, unless you want to get excited about a tie against the Texans. The Denver Broncos own two wins, including a win over those pesky Texans (hey, the Bears have one of those!) and an 11-10 victory over the 49ers (and the Bears have one of those too!).

Both teams are a disappointing 1-3 against the spread and neither team has exactly lit up the scoreboard. This is the type of game that is screaming at you to take the under. As for the spread, the hook on the end of the 3 is driving me to take the Colts on the road in this one. If both teams are bad and are struggling to score, it seems likely that the game could remain close, so give me the Colts with the points.

