The Bear’s Den, October 6, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Darnell Mooney trusting ‘process’ as Bears’ offense searches for answers - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears’ passing attack has been horrific this season. Darnell Mooney maintains steadfast belief that a turnaround is coming.

Can ‘unique’ weapon N’Keal Harry boost Bears’ struggling pass attack? - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears designated N’Keal Harry to return from IR on Wednesday. The big-body receiver has 21 days to be activated. The hope is that his “unique skill set” can give Justin Fields a weapon he currently doesn’t have.

Justin Fields explains play where he didn’t hit wide-open Darnell Mooney - NBC Sports Chicago - It’s easy to critique Justin Fields for not hitting a wide-open Darnell Mooney against the Giants. But he was just doing as he was told.

Bears RB David Montgomery misses practice Wednesday - 670 The Score - Bears running back David Montgomery could require more time before returning from his ankle injury, as he once again missed practice Wednesday.

Bears place Whitehair on IR, designate Harry for a return - 670 The Score - The Bears on Wednesday placed veteran guard Cody Whitehair (knee) on injured reserve and designated receiver N’Keal Harry (ankle) for a return.

Bears hope N’Keal Harry can help boost their passing game - 670 The Score - The Bears on Wednesday designated receiver N’Keal Harry for a return from injured reserve, and the team hopes he can make an impact on its struggling passing game.

Jerry Vainisi, general manager during Bears’ only Super Bowl-winning season, dies - Chicago Sun-Times - As GM, he oversaw contract negotiations and teamed with coach Mike Ditka and personnel director Bill Tobin to run the team. The 1985 squad, which won the Super Bowl, was the franchise’s most successful and remains iconic to this day.

Bears hope WR N’Keal Harry jolts passing game, but status uncertain vs. Vikings - Chicago Sun-Times - Harry, a former first-round pick of the Patriots, impressed in training camp before exiting with a high-ankle sprain.

Matt Eberflus calls Tua concussion ‘terrible,’ says Bears mindful of safety - Chicago Sun-Times - Calling a head injury different from one to other body parts, quarterback Justin Fields said that “at all times you have to think about protecting yourself.”

Justin Fields can’t run at the expense of throwing downfield - Chicago Sun-Times - There’s no doubting Fields’ athleticism when he scrambles. When he does so at the expense of throwing to wide-open receivers, though, it undermines both the Bears’ offense and his career. Just ask Mitch Trubisky.

Bears put Cody Whitehair on IR, designate N’Keal Harry to return - Chicago Sun-Times - The guard is just one game shy of his 100th with the franchise.

Jerry Vainisi: Former Chicago Bears general manager dies - Chicago Tribune - Former Chicago Bears executive Jerry Vainisi, the team’s general manager for its only Super Bowl title, dies at 80.

N’Keal Harry: Chicago Bears WR designated to return from IR - Chicago Tribune - N’Keal Harry was battling for a place with the Chicago Bears receiving corps before he suffered a left ankle injury Aug. 6. He returned to practice Wednesday.

5 takeaways from the first quarter of the 2022 Chicago Bears season - CHGO - After four games into Matt Eberflus’ first season with the Bears, here are the five takeaways so far in the 2022 season.

Bears overreactions: Matt Eberflus, Ryan Poles in over their head? - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears are 2-2 after getting run over by the Giants. So can Ryan Poles actually evaluate talent? Was Matt Eberlfus the wrong hire? Josh Schrock dives into the overreactions ahead of Week 5.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Vikings stars Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook aim for Bears’ weak spots - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are short on proven cornerbacks and have allowed more yards rushing than any team in the NFL. Jefferson and Cook present big problems for both deficiencies.

POLISH SAUSAGE

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears Sackwatch 2022: Week 4 vs New York Giants - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears' pass protection has taken a step back through four games this season. They are on the same pace as a year ago with 16 sacks allowed, but this season quarterback Justin Fields has...

Infante's Data Drop: Bears analytical takeaways from Week 4 - Windy City Gridiron - What do the numbers say about how the Bears performed in Week 4 against the Giants?

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - Another week in the books with plenty more to talk about

Wiltfong: Bears put Cody Whitehair on IR, N’Keal Harry designated to return - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears announced on Wednesday that they placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve while designating wide receiver N’Keal Harry to return from IR. This opens a three-week window...

THE RULES

