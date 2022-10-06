 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears Over Beers: Focus on Darnell Mooney and Trenton Gill

A closer look at the Bears #1 WR and their rookie punter

By Jeff Berckes
Chicago Bears v New York Giants Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

One last look at the Chicago Bears game against the New York Giants - this time taking a deep dive into the performances of Darnell Mooney and rookie punter Trenton Gill. Join Jeff Berckes and EJ Snyder as they talk all things punting(!) and wide receiver play and what is going wrong with this offense.

Join JB and EJ every week as they dive into one or two players from the previous week’s game. Let us know in the comments your thoughts or find us on Twitter @gridironborn and @footballEJ.

