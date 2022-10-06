Bear Bones: The latest on David Montgomery, Cody Whitehair, Jaylon Johnson, and more

Check out episode two of our brand new show on our 2nd City Gridiron Channel, Bear Bones: To IR and Back Again, featuring two of our WCG podcast/video veterans in Mason West and Danny Meehan!

The fellas will be live every Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Chicago time. We’ll also cut it up after and put most of it on our podcast channel for those who prefer consuming your content audibly.

You’ve heard Danny as one half of our LunchPail Draftcast with Jacob Infante, as a guest on several of our regular podcasts, and on Rule of Three. He’s a Chicago Firefighter/EMT, and he has a passion for the Chicago Bears and for working out.

If you’ve been checking out my weekly T Formation Conversation this season, then you’ve heard Mason adding his expertise to my injury report show. Dr. West works at Team Rehabilitation in Barrington, and when I say he knows his stuff, he really knows his stuff.

Check out the credentials.

Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of St. Augustine in St. Augustine, FL

Bachelor’s of Science in Neuroscience from Trinity College

Masters in Kinesiology from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

They’ll not only get into the injuries surrounding the Bears, but throughout the NFL as well, plus they’ll also spend some time previewing the next game.

Watch it here or over on YouTube.

Here’s a general outline of their show.

Intro

Knee Jerk Reaction; One hot take from the last game

News Dump

Training Room Round-Up

Fantasy Focus: Injury News around the NFL

Tibia Perfectly Honest: Something brutally honest each of us took from the last game

We Found This Humerus: Something quirky or funny

Concussed Corner: Something we did not like from the last game, a decision so odd that the decision-maker may be concussed

Jaw-Dropping Stat

Over Unders

Bear Down Vs. ____: Compare some Bears with players on the opposition... essentially a would you rather

Game Predictions: Bears prediction, but we’ll also hit on 3-4 other games

A coccyx and Bull Story (aka something unbelievable): Bold Predictions

