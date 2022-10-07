Picks and Profits: Full Sunday Slate

The Chicago Bears head up north to take on the Minnesota Vikings as touchdown underdogs this week. A week after getting gashed on the ground by Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants, Dalvin Cook and the Vikings have to be licking their chops to rack up yardage. The Bears will look to find their passing game against a defense that has given up plenty through the air.

Where do we go here? I think you have to continue to bet the under on Bears games until the offense shows competence on the field and shows results. The Bears will be without their best offensive lineman for the foreseeable future and have been, by far, the worst in the league throwing the football. With Jaylon Johnson’s health a question, it’s difficult to imagine anyone having a chance at covering Justin Jefferson. The Vikings are at home, they’re finding their groove, don’t overthink it.

