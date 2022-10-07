The Bear’s Den, October 7, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

670 staff predictions: Bears-Vikings - The Chicago Bears (2-2) visit the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) on Sunday afternoon. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

Matt Bowen: Bears need to be more aggressive on 1st down - WBBM - ESPN analyst Matt Bowen has a simple idea for how to help spark the Bears’ struggling offense: be more aggressive with their play-calling on first down.

Bears RB David Montgomery (ankle) returns to practice - WBBM - Bears running back David Montgomery returned to practice Thursday for the first time since suffering a right ankle injury in a game on Sept. 25.

Getsy backs Fields’ play: ‘He’s grown tremendously’ - WBBM - Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy doesn’t share the viewpoint that most pundits have in assessing second-year quarterback Justin Fields’ performance in the first four games of the season.

Bears-Vikings: 3 matchups to watch in Week 5 - WBBM - If the Bears are going to have any chance to upset the Vikings on the road Sunday afternoon, they’ll have to rely heavily on their strong running game.

Bears predictions: Week 5 at Vikings - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday at the Vikings.

The Bears Must Consider Trading Robert Quinn - The Irish Bears Network - It's not hard to see why there were high expectations for Robert Quinn heading into the season. He set a franchise record with 18.5 sacks in 2021 and was one of the few blue-chip defensive players the Bears could seemingly count on this year. While Quinn can still play at a high level, he has

CHGO Bears Podcast: Keys to the Chicago Bears Beating Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings - CHGO - In this episode, the crew shares their weekly in-depth game preview and how the Chicago Bears can beat Kirk Cousins and the Vikings.

Bears want Justin Fields to follow 'process,' but what if that fails him? - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears keep harping on "the process" with Justin Fields. The only process going on is them failing a potential generational talent.

Vikings scouting report: Info on Bears Week 5 opponent - NBC Sports Chicago - Here's what to expect from the Vikings in Week 5 against the Bears.

Darnell Mooney: Bears bad red zone trips stemmed from bad practice - NBC Sports Chicago - Before Week 4 the Bears offense had been great in the red zone, scoring five touchdowns in seven chances. But against the Giants they struck out, going 0-3 inside the 20-yard line.

Evaluating Justin Fields could be difficult for Bears in 2022 - NBC Sports Chicago - The real evaluation of Justin Fields should begin in 2023.

Why Bears run defense is struggling and how they can fix it - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears run defense ranks dead last in the NFL in yards allowed.

David Montgomery returns to Bears practice after ankle, knee injury - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears running back David Montgomery is back on the practice field after multiple injuries forced him to miss the Week 4 Giants game.

Bears have challenge in Kirk Cousins, who ‘doesn’t miss’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Cousins has struggled by his own standards this season — he has an 84.1 passer rating, which looks a lot more like a Chicago quarterback — but the Bears can ill afford to ignore him Sunday.

Justin Fields’ progress a matter of perspective - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ quarterback seems to have stumbled through the first month of the 2022 season. But offensive coordinator Luke Getsy sees a quarterback on the rise. “He’s gotten better each week. I think he’s growing tremendously,” Getsy said.

Bears podcast: Picking a Bears-Vikings winner - Chicago Sun-Times - Luke Getsy seems to see something in Justin Fields that everyone else is missing.

Bears top CB Jaylon Johnson remains out as Vikings WR Justin Jefferson looms - Chicago Sun-Times - Jefferson would present enough of a challenge even for Johnson, but it’s looking increasingly likely he’ll get a shot at Kyler Gordon or Kindle Vildor instead.

Bears RB David Montgomery back at practice after missing two weeks with ankle injury - Chicago Sun-Times - Montgomery had 122 yards rushing on 15 carries against the Packers the last time he played a full game.

Luke Getsy on Justin Fields: ‘I don’t think he’s had a rough month’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears quarterback ranks last in completions, completion percentage, interception frequency and passer rating.

Five Good Questions with Windy City Gridiron - Daily Norseman - Let’s get some info on this week’s opponent

Wiltfong: Fan confidence in Bears’ franchise falls - Windy City Gridiron - Our SB Nation Reacts voters are down on the direction of the Bears’ franchise.

Bear Bones: The latest on David Montgomery, Cody Whitehair, Jaylon Johnson, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Stop by our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel for Bear Bones: To IR and Back Again!

Householder's Week 5 game preview: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings - Windy City Gridiron - Are you more afraid of Justin Jefferson or Dalvin Cook?

Berckes' Bears Over Beers: Focus on Darnell Mooney and Trenton Gill - Windy City Gridiron - A closer look at the Bears #1 WR and their rookie punter

