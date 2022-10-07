Bears vs Vikings Injury Report: David Montgomery questionable, Jaylon Johnson doubtful

The final injury report is out for Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings, and Chicago's is much cleaner than last week's when they had nine players listed. However, the Bears did place starting left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve, which hurts an already poor position group.

The Bears also opened the 3-week window for N'Keal Harry to practice, but head coach Matt Eberflus said that he would not be activated to the 53-man roster for the game, so the Bears have a transaction or two to make.

We'll update this article if the Bears make any roster moves.

Chicago Bears' week 5 injury list:

Dane Cruikshank, S (Hamstring) - Doubtful

Jaylon Johnson, CB (Quad) - Doubtful

David Montgomery, RB (Ankle) - Questionable

All three of the injured Bears were limited at Friday's practice, and Eberflus sounds optimistic that Montgomery will be able to play. If Montgomery can't go, then Darrynton Evans could be elevated again on Saturday, so if Evans remains on the practice squad tomorrow, expect D-Mo to suit up.

Since today was the first practice from Cruikshank and Johnson in a few weeks, I can't see either of them playing.

With Whitehair on IR, the Bears may elevate an offensive lineman from the practice squad. Since Dieter Eiselen was already brought up a couple of times, it could be Kellen Diesch, Michael Niese, or Zachary Thomas this time.

Minnesota Vikings' week 5 injury list:

Andrew Booth, CB (Quad) - Questionable

Jalen Nailor, WR (Hamstring) - Questionable

Ben Ellefson, TE (Groin) - Out

All three of these Vikings are reserves.

Check out this week's video version of the injury report on my T Formation Conversation podcast live tonight at 8:00 p.m. CT with special guest Dr. Mason West. You guys can follow Mason on Instagram and Twitter for more knowledge.

If you prefer to consume your Bears' content in audio form, the podcast can be heard right here once published.