The Bear’s Den, October 8, 2021

Remembering Walter Payton’s record-breaking moment 38 years ago Friday - WGN - On October 7, 1984, Payton’s passed Jim Brown as the league’s all-time leading rusher in a home contest against the Saints. He entered the game needing just 67 yards to break the record, and that moment came in the third quarter.

Luke Getsy teases potential change to Bears’ starting offensive line - USA Today Chicago Bears - Could this be the game where Bears OL Lucas Patrick finally moves back to center?

Velus Jones Jr. sees first catch going for TD - NBC Sports Chicago - “If somebody’s in my way, they better move because they’re gonna get run over.”

Velus Jones Jr: Old and Broken or Ripe for Success? - On Tap Sports Net - Between an injury and a major missed opportunity, it’s been a rough start for Chicago Bears’ rookie Velus Jones Jr. Can he turn it around?

Velus Jones Jr. getting another chance on returns - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower has full confidence in rookie Velus Jones Jr. as a return man even after a key muff against the Giants.

How Bears’ Quarterbacks Coach views Fields missing wide-open Mooney - NBC Sports Chicago - “Obviously, that play has been talked about quite a bit lately and, in our mind, can we go from good to great on that? Yeah, we can.”

Bernstein: “You can’t tell people they’re not seeing what they’re seeing” - 670 The Score - Mid-day host Dan Bernstein didn’t take well to Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s assessment Thursday of quarterback Justin Fields’ performance through the first four games of the season.

Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, will test the Bears secondary in week 5 - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - Assessing how wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen will test the Chicago Bears secondary in week five.

Kajduk: Eberflus sees Gordon learning from rookie experiences - ChicagoBears.com - “He’s learning as he goes and he’s getting better,” Eberflus said...”He has the talent, he has the want-to, he has the desire, he’s tough and he has everything you need to succeed.”

‘The 9-Yard Line’ Bears vs. Vikings Preview - WGN - After a loss to the Packers in Week 2, the Bears will have their second NFC North game on Sunday as they hit the road to face the Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

A familiar Justin Jefferson scenario for Chicago Bears - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Cornerback Kindle Vildor says the Chicago Bears know all about defending Justin Jefferson while shorthanded, as this could be the third time in three years.

Chalk Talk: What will N’Keal Harry bring to Bears offense? - ChicagoBears.com - In N’Keal Harry, who returned to practice this week for the first time since injuring his ankle the first week of August, the Bears are getting a big-bodied receiver who possesses a large catching radius like a tight end.

Chicago Bears will not activate N’Keal Harry this week - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Wide receiver N’Keal Harry won’t be activated for Sunday’s game on three days of practice but there could be other changes coming at a few positions for the Chicago Bears.

Injury Report: Jaylon Johnson returns to practice - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears No. 1 cornerback had missed the previous six practices and sat out of the Texans game and the Giants game.

Jaylon Johnson returns to practice, but will he play for the Bears Sunday? - WGN - Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson took the field for practice for the first time this week on Wednesday in a limited capacity, but he still remains doubtful for the contest against the Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 5 against Vikings - USA Today Chicago Bears - It’s good and bad news for the Bears heading into Sunday, where they’ll be without top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for a third straight game. But running back David Montgomery looks to make his return to the lineup against the Vikings.

Injury Report: David Montgomery questionable, Jaylon Johnson doubtful - ChicagoBears.com - Bears running back David Montgomery was limited in practice Friday for the second straight day and is questionable for Sunday’s road game against the Vikings, while cornerback Jaylon Johnson is doubtful.

Bears RB David Montgomery (ankle) questionable vs. Vikings - ESPN - Bears running back David Montgomery practiced again Friday in a limited capacity and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Minnesota.

Finley: Bears QB Justin Fields needs to seize momentum early vs. Vikings - Chicago Sun-Times - For all the things that are fundamentally wrong with quarterback Justin Fields and his offense, the Bears are one of the best teams in the NFL on opening drives.

Loss of dear friend and former colleague a heavy blow for Mike Ditka - Chicago Sun-Times - Jerry Vainisi was as important as anyone in building the 1985 Super Bowl champs, the former coach says.

Lieser: Bears must ignite DE Robert Quinn and their pass rush, and stopping the run would help - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have just seven sacks so far, but their poor run defense isn’t providing the obvious passing situation every pass rusher craves.

Jaylon Johnson: Chicago Bears cornerback doubtful for Sunday - The Chicago Bears could use cornerback Jaylon Johnson against the Minnesota Vikings, but he is “doubtful” to play with a quad injury.

Lieser: Bears top CB Jaylon Johnson (quad) takes ‘big step,’ but unlikely to play vs. Vikings - Chicago Sun-Times - Still, his work Friday was promising and opens optimism that if he’s not back Sunday, he could make his return Thursday against the Commanders.

2023 projected NFL draft order: Texans, Steelers top first round - ESPN - The Texans have the best chance to pick No. 1 overall in next year’s draft, according to ESPN Football Power Index projections. Chicago Bears FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 43.6%

