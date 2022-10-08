Making Monsters: Jaquan Brisker and his Tumultuous Journey to the NFL

This week Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan take a deep dive into the life of Jaquan Brisker before he was drafted in the second round by the Chicago Bears. Brisker’s path to the NFL wasn’t smooth, and learning more about where he came from can only broaden the appreciation our fanbase has for him.

First up on their Making Monsters podcast, Taylor and Dylan are joined by Don Holl, Brisker’s head coach at Gateway High School, and they discuss some of the challenges Brisker faced on and off the field. They are then joined by Lackawanna Community College Head Coach Mark Duda to discuss Brisker’s time at the junior college.

Finally, they briefly preview what they expect from Chicago’s Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

This week’s Making Monsters is a must listen and you can check out their latest podcast right here:

