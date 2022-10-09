Bears vs. Vikings: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Chicago Bears (2-2) have alternated wins and losses since opening up with an unexpected victory in week 1, so if that holds true then they’ll pull off the upset against the NFC North leading Minnesota Vikings (3-1) today. The Vikes meanwhile, have given up the sixth-most yards in the league so far, so perhaps the Bears will get their stumbling offense on track.

Both of these teams are in year one of a regime change, but Minnesota’s approach to the 2022 season was a bit different than Chicago’s tear-it-down method of rebuilding.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week 5 matchup.

GAME TIME

Kickoff is scheduled for Noon (CT) on Sunday, October 9, from U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota.

TELEVISION

The game will be on FOX with Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth on the call, and if you live in the blue of this 506Sports.com map, then you get the Bears.

ODDS

Our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Vikings as a 7.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 44, and the moneyline being -340 for Minnesota and +280 for the Bears.

RADIO

Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, with Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.

The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

STREAMING

