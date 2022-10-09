WCG Sunday Livestream: Week 5 - Bears Vs Vikings

Good morning. Last week was one of those irritating ones.

You know, the one where the other team beats you up and down the field with two tricks and your defense struggles to adjust, while the offense treats merely reaching the red zone like an achievement.

Now a team that struggled to contain Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones gets to contend with Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Kirk Cousins. All while trying to figure out who the single culprit for the bad Bears offense is - Is it Luke Getsy? Justin Fields? Sam Mustipher? Cole Kmet? Kahlil Herbert being asked to be Superman in David Montgomery’s absence and not delivering? Roquan Smith and his preseason hold-in? The WCG Sunday Livestream?

It’s not exactly a foreign feeling to Chicago Bears fans to be continually wondering why the offense fails to perform.

Anyway, the Bears come in allowing 183 yards on the ground and the duo of Kindle Vildor and Kyler Gordon being asked to cover Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

On the surface, none of today’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings looks good for the Bears. But if you’re looking for potential bright spots where the Navy and Orange might be able to do something, the Vikings allow a 7.1 Net Yards per Passing Attempt and have allowed 7 rushing touchdowns on the year, 2nd most in the NFL.

Against all odds, on to 3-2? Bear Down, my friends.

Today’s WCG Sunday Livestream is struggling to be optimistic about today’s game, but not struggling to find things to be upset about over the last two weeks. And with the Bears playing on Thursday after today’s game, prepare for a double-dose of annoyedness. With Sam returning today, does that make it a quadruple dose of annoyedness? Maybe he’s more optimistic than Steven today. Who knows.

