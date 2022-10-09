NFL Week 6 Odds: Bears open as a 1-point home underdog against Washington

According to our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chicago Bears are a home underdog against the Washington Commanders on October 20, in prime time on Thursday Night Football. The Bears are currently getting a single point, with the over/under for the game at 40, and the moneyline is at +100 for the Bears and -120 for Washington.

The Bears are coming off a heartbreaking 29 to 22 loss in Minnesota, while Washington just dropped a heartbreaker of their own to the Titans, 21 to 17.

The 1-4 Commanders are a team the 2-3 Bears should be able to beat, but I’m most excited to see how Justin Fields builds off his recent game in Minnesota. A nice game by Fields with a national audience watching on Amazon Prime can do a lot to shift the narrative surrounding Chicago’s second-year quarterback.

Last week’s Thursday nighter was an awful game, so these two teams don’t need to do much to eclipse that stinkfest that NFL fans slogged through, but fingers crossed that it’ll be an exciting contest.

Who do you like on the early odds for the Commanders at Chicago game? Are you taking the 1 point and the Bears? Can these two struggling offenses get close to that over/under?