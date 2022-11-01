Chicago Bears Week 8 Stock Watch

The Chicago Bears got blown out on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, but it's not like the entire team played horribly. Their offense put up more points and yards than any other team has this season against the Cowboys, but considering the 49 to 29 final score, let's start this week's stock watch on the negative side of things, the defense.

STOCK DOWN

Al-Quadin Muhammad - When the Bears traded Robert Quinn it was presumed it was to see more from Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson, but in the first game sans Quinn, it was Muhammad that saw a season-high in snaps. And he didn't record a single stat.

Roquan Smith - Smith's final game in a Bears uniform may have been one of his worst, as he only recorded five tackles, and Pro Football Focus slapped him with a 28.5 grade.

Chicago's gap integrity - The two guys above get a piece of this one because the entire run D struggled with gap integrity on Sunday in allowing 200 yards rushing, which included 131 yards on 14 carries (9.4 ypc) and 3 TDs from Tony Pollard.

"It starts obviously with the hustle, and then the intensity to play your run gaps has to improve," head coach Matt Eberflus said on Monday. "That, to me, is what it really is, and that's fundamentals and technique of the coach and the players. We have to improve on that."

STOCK UP

Roquan Smith - Yes, Smith is here too, but he's here because general manager Ryan Poles was able to trade him for a 2nd, a 5th, and a veteran linebacker. It's a trade that has some fans split, but NFL analysts are near unanimous in their praise for the deal. I never thought they’d be able to get a second-rounder for an off-ball linebacker, so I figured they’d just keep him and play the franchise tag game in the offseason.

Khalil Herbert - Chicago's RB2 has proven to be a threat with the ball in his hands by averaging 6.2 yards per carry this season, and in Dallas, he racked up 99 yards on 16 carries (6.2 ypc) and a TD.

Justin Fields - The QB1 accounted for 211 of the team's 371 yards, with a rushing TD, 2 passing TDs, a career-best 73.9 completion percentage, and a 120.0 passer rating. Not downing Micah Parsons was bad, but I'm letting his zero interceptions and zero fumbles cancel out that boneheaded mistake this week.

In his last four games, Fields has completed 64.1% of his passes for 728 yards, 5 TD passes, 2 interceptions, and a passer rating of 97.6. He's also rushed for 277 yards and 2 TDs.

Who were your stock up/stock down Bears this week?