The Bear’s Den, November 1, 2023

Emma’s observations: Justin Fields keeps showcasing growth - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields shined even as his team lost 49-29 to the Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. His performance showcased his continued comfort and growth in his second NFL season.

Trading Roquan Smith is best worst decision Bears could make - 670 The Score - The Bears’ in-season deconstruction of their defense continued Monday, when they traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens. It was a bad move they needed to make.

NFL trade deadline: Bears that GM Ryan Poles could still deal - Bears Wire - With the Bears reportedly not done in the trade market, here are some players that GM Ryan Poles could still deal before the deadline.

Bears might not be done with trade activity ahead of deadline - Bears Wire - The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens. But it doesn't sound like GM Ryan Poles is done just yet before Tuesday's deadline.

Bears' Roquan Smith trade once again shows Ryan Poles gets rebuild process - NBC Sports Chicago - Five days after trading Robert Quinn, Bears GM Ryan Poles cashed in his best trade chip, dealing Roquan Smith to the Ravens. With each move, we learn a little more about the man tasked with rebuilding the Bears.

Updated look at Bears’ 2023 draft picks after Roquan Smith trade - Bears Wire - The Bears now has nine draft picks in the 2023 NFL draft after the Roquan Smith trade. Here's an updated look at Chicago's picks by round:

Timeline of Roquan Smith's Bears season, from hold-in to Ravens trade - NBC Sports Chicago - It's been quite the eventful year for Roquan Smith and the Chicago Bears. Now he's headed to the Baltimore Ravens.

After Roquan Smith traded by Bears, here's who Ryan Poles could deal next - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.

Who is newly acquired Chicago Bears linebacker A.J Klein? - NBC Sports Chicago - Here's a quick bio of A.J Klein, who was part of the Roquan Smith trade.

Roquan Gone. Here’s Why. - Da Bears Blog - Yesterday, the Chicago Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, and the internet was full of folks desperately trying to ascertain what the trade “meant.” Well, here’s what it meant. The Bears did not want to give the standout inside linebacker anywhere near the $100 million he was seeking. Why? Several reasons.

Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Roquan Smith is irreplaceable - 670 The Score - While stressing he trusts the Bears’ front office to do what’s best for the organization, cornerback Jaylon Johnson on Monday also characterized just-traded star linebacker Roquan Smith as “definitely not somebody that you can just replace.”

Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens for 2 draft picks - 670 The Score - The Bears’ teardown continued Monday afternoon. Chicago has agreed to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Bears podcast: Roquan Smith heads to the Baltimore Ravens - Chicago Sun-Times - The teardown and rebuild continues with yet another big-name player being sent out of town.

Bears never fell in love with Roquan Smith - Chicago Sun-Times - The two-time All-Pro linebacker wanted to be the highest-paid inside linebacker in the game. The Bears were adamant they wouldn’t meet that price — that’s why Smith is no longer a Bear.

Trading Roquan Smith is Bears GM Ryan Poles’ Mitch Trubisky moment - Chicago Sun-Times - When predecessor Ryan Pace traded up to draft Trubisky second overall in 2017, he knew that he forever would be linked to his decision. Poles will be, too.

Trading Roquan Smith is regrettable and counterproductive for Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Smith wasn’t part of the problem — just the opposite. He’s a top-tier defensive weapon just beginning his prime at 25, and there’s no question about how good and versatile he is after the last five seasons. He could have been the centerpiece of coach Matt Eberflus’ defense for years.

The next step for Bears and quarterback Justin Fields is to go deep - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears already can attack a defense from sideline to sideline with their running game and the passes they throw based off it. Now they need to stretch things from end zone to end zone.

Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens - Chicago Sun-Times - The linebacker conducted a “hold-in” at the start of the season after he and new general manager Ryan Poles couldn’t hammer out a contract extension. He then demanded a trade, issuing a public statement that said the first-year GM was not negotiating in good faith.

Trading Roquan Reveals Larger Plan - The Irish Bears Network - Trading away Mack, Quinn, and now Smith has sent a clear message: Poles is not going to pay top dollar for aging stars or non-premium positions. The team needs to build around a future that makes sense. And right now, all signs point to Justin Fields as the center of what makes the future brightest in the Windy City.

2022 NFL Trade Deadline: Latest Chicago Bears Rumors and Deadline Day Moves - The Irish Bears Network - The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is upon us and all moves must be finalised by 4pm ET on Tuesday November 1st. This year more than any has been more active with multiple teams already making trades before the deadline. Bears General Manager Ryan Poles has already made one move by trading away pass rusher Robert

CHGO Bears Podcast: Roquan Smith traded to Baltimore Ravens - CHGO - Roquan Smith traded

A.J. Klein goes from Baltimore to Chicago in Roquan Smith trade - ProFootballTalk - Veteran linebacker A.J. Klein will go from the Ravens to the Bears as the final piece in today’s Roquan Smith trade.

Roundtable reaction: Ravens trade for LB Roquan Smith - Baltimore Beatdown - The Beatdown crew reacts to the signing of inside linebacker Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith trade: Chicago Bears send linebacker to Baltimore Ravens - Baltimore Beatdown - Roquan lands in Baltimore.

Media and players react to Ravens trading for LB Roquan Smith - Baltimore Beatdown - The NFL world was reactive to the Ravens big-time trade

Matt LaFleur “absolutely not” considering a change at defensive coordinator - ProFootballTalk - Joe Barry has been Green Bay’s defensive coordinator for the last two seasons. LaFleur was asked during his Monday press conference if he’s considered a change at the position and gave a clear, simple answer.

NFL enjoys record number of close games - ProFootballTalk - The bad news is that scoring is down this year. The good news is that close games are up.

Wiltfong, Zimmerman & Schmitz' Instant Reactions: Bears Trade Roquan Smith - Windy City Gridiron - We give our instant reactions to the huge Roquan Smith trade.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens for draft picks and a player - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears are moving on from their All-Pro linebacker, Roquan Smith, via a trade with the Baltimore Ravens and here are all the details of the move.

Infante's 2023 Bears mock draft: Post-Roquan trade edition - Windy City Gridiron - What could the Bears’ 2023 draft plans look like after the two trades they’ve made thus far?

Berckes' Picks and Profits: Bengals at Browns MNF Open Thread - Windy City Gridiron - How to bet the Week 8 Monday Night Football game

Why do the Bears play David Montgomery more than Khalil Herbert? - Windy City Gridiron - View the FanShot on SB Nation.

Leming's 10 Bears Takes after that high-scoring loss in Dallas - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears dropped to (3-5) on the year after a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. Why Sunday’s loss isn’t all bad and how the offense finally seems to be figuring things out.

Wiltfong: Bears vs Cowboys - Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the full playing time breakdown for the Bears, a spotlight on some individual stats, and also a few team statistics from that 49-29 drubbing from the Dallas Cowboys.

Infante's Notes: Bears get blown out in most entertaining way possible - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears did well on offense, but major defensive struggles saw them fall to 3-5 on Sunday.

