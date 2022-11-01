Bears draft picks this year and in the future

With their recent trades of Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens and Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, and trading for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Chase Claypool, the Chicago Bears have tweaked their selections in the 2023 draft.

Here’s where they are currently slated to pick in the next NFL Draft that will take place from Thursday, April 27, 2023, to Saturday, April 29, at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

2023 Bears Draft Picks

First

Second

Second (From Baltimore)

Third

Fourth

Fourth (From Philadelphia)

Fifth

Fifth (From Baltimore)

Seventh

Early reports are that the Bears traded the second they received from Baltimore in the Roquan deal for Claypool, but now it’s being reported that it’s their original second-rounder in the trade.

That fifth from the Ravens would be the higher of Baltimore’s own pick or a pick they previously acquired from the Patriots.

Last year, former Chicago GM Ryan Pace traded the 2023 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins for returner/receiver Jakeem Grant.

Current projections have the Bears in line for no compensation draft picks in 2023.

2024 Bears Draft Picks

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Fifth

Sixth

The Bears traded their 2024 seventh to the Patriots for wide out N’Keal Harry.

2025 Bears Draft Picks

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Fifth

Sixth

Seventh