Picks and Profits: Falcons at Panthers

Do you ever get that sense that you just saw a game on the schedule? Am I going crazy, lost in a sea of football smack dab in the middle of the football calendar? I mean, maybe - but this game just happens to be a repeat of the Panthers - Falcons contest I personally attended in Atlanta just 11 days ago.

In that game, there were plenty of points to be had as the Falcons knocked off the Panthers in overtime 37-34. That makes a relatively quiet over/under line of 42.5 a little curious. The game plans should remain relatively similar however, the weather forecast complicated this one a bit. As of Thursday morning, the forecast calls for rain and wind, so we could be looking at an ugly TNF game. If that weather holds, the under is probably the smart play here.

As for the spread, I think the Falcons have a semblance of hope this year and are still playing for a potential NFC South title while the Panthers are rudderless, drifting out to sea. I don’t feel great about giving up a full field goal to take the Falcons in this one, but that’s the only side I can rationally take here as Atlanta is the functional team of the two. Dirty Birds in the wind and the rain, let’s have some fun.

