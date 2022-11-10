The Bear’s Den, November 10, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL NEW GREEN BAY PACKERS FIGHT SONG

How Justin Fields is dealing with ‘so-called hype’ as expectations rise - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields is ascending. With that comes increased expectations, noise, and “hype.” The Bears quarterback feels equipped to deal with all of that.

Bears’ Matt Eberflus ‘taken aback’ by Colts’ Jeff Saturday-Frank Reich decision - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Eberflus was among those shocked that the Colts decided to fire Frank Reich.

Lions at Bears Game Preview - Da Bears Blog - With both of these teams being able to run it, neither being able to stop the run, and neither being able to generate pressure, this game will come down to quarterback play. And right now, that is a mismatch that favors the Chicago Bears.

After breakout, Justin Fields keeps focus on improvement - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields is used to the burden of expectations, but the hype has reached new levels after his record-setting performance Sunday.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Can Matt Eberflus fix the defense? - CHGO - The Chicago Bears hired a defensive coach in Matt Eberflus. We all know the Bears are light on talent, but should they be this bad defensively? Can the Flus help the defense rise up starting this week against the Detroit Lions? Adam Hoge and Mark Carman discuss the D and more on today’s CHGO Bears Podcast.

Role reversal: Bears defense trying to keep up with surging offense - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ growth behind Justin Fields has put a little heat on the defense, which has allowed 70 points in the last two games. “I feel like we’ve been leaving them out to dry,” safety Eddie Jackson said. “Now we’re trying to get back to playing this thing in all phases.”

Benching Velus Jones is the wrong move for the Bears’ future - Chicago Sun-Times - Halfway through his rookie season, Velus Jones played his way off the Bears’ active roster Sunday against the Dolphins. That’s alarming news for the franchise and for the 25-year-old rookie, though head coach Matt Eberflus would argue the former.

As Bears QB Justin Fields finds his way, where does he go next? - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields has established a style that showcases his skillset, but it’s just the start. His climb must continue.

Bears’ Justin Fields says he’s ‘same old me’ after breaking NFL QB rushing record - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields seemed like he had already moved on from his monster game against the Dolphins as the Bears prepare to host the Lions on Sunday.

Bears’ Matt Eberflus: I was ‘taken aback’ by Frank Reich firing - Chicago Sun-Times - The Colts shocked the league when owner Jim Irsay decided to replace Reich — whom he’d recently given a vote of confidence — with former Colts center Jeff Saturday, who had been serving as an ESPN analyst.

Bears QB Justin Fields named NFC Offensive Player of the Week - Chicago Sun-Times - He is the first Bears player to win the award since fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky in 2018.

Bears overreactions: Is Justin Fields better than Lamar Jackson? - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields ran all over the Dolphins and the overreactions came flooding in. The "Justin Fields is heading to the Chicago Sports Pantheon" edition of Bears overreactions has arrived.

Source: League admits two missed penalties in Bears-Dolphins game - NBC Sports Chicago - There were two big moments with a pass interference flag against Eddie Jackson, and a no-call for DPI on a Chase Claypool deep ball.

Justin Fields' growth leading Bears offense boils down to experience - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields has improved dramatically as the Bears hit the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Detroit Lions Week 10 scouting report: Chicago Bears offense is surging - Pride Of Detroit - The Chicago Bears may have found themselves an offensive identity. But the Detroit Lions could take advantage of a defense in crisis.

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t practice Wednesday, Aaron Jones limited - ProFootballTalk - Rodgers has not missed any game action, but he also hasn’t played up to his usual standard during the team’s five-game losing streak.

Packers place Rashan Gary on injured reserve - ProFootballTalk - The Packers placed linebacker Rashan Gary on injured reserve to make room for the arrival of safety Johnathan Abram. Green Bay claimed Abram off waivers from the Raiders on Wednesday.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol - ProFootballTalk - McVay said Los Angeles’ training and medical staff evaluated Stafford after Sunday’s game and determined Stafford should be in the protocol. He entered it on Tuesday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: NFL admits they screwed the Bears - Windy City Gridiron - It doesn’t matter now, but it’s nice that the truth came out.

Infante's 2023 NFL Draft: Top 15 defensive tackles for Bears to consider - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are likely to add talent at defensive tackle this offseason, so which 2023 draft prospects should they keep an eye on?

Wiltfong's Sackwatch: Week 9 vs Miami Dolphins - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears only allowed 2 sacks against the Dolphins!

Bears Reacts Survey: Week 10 Confidence Poll - Windy City Gridiron - Bears’ fans, vote in this week’s poll!

Householder: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields named NFC Offensive Player of the Week - Windy City Gridiron - Yes, a Bears quarterback is the player of the week.

Berckes: Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - Reflections on a fun Week 9 of NFL action

