This week’s Making Monsters from Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan has a Fighting Irish feel to it as they speak with Darin Pritchett, who talks Notre Dame football on South Bend’s WSBT. Darin spends plenty of time talking about his time covering Cole Kmet’s career, but with Chase Claypool now on the Chicago Bears, you know Taylor and Dylan had to get in a few questions about Chicago's new wide out.

They also spoke with Kmet’s High School Coach at St. Viator, David Archibald, to get even more in-depth about Chicago’s number one tight end.

Taylor and Dylan kick off their show by reliving that shoot-out against the Dolphins.

Coach Archibald is up next.

WSBT’s Darin Pritchett dives into Kmet with a little Claypool too.

They wrap up by previewing Bears vs Lions.

This week’s Making Monsters is a must-listen.

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!