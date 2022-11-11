Picks and Profits: Full Sunday Slate

A lot of fun bets out there on the Sunday slate this week but none finer than the Chicago Bears taking on the Detroit Lions at home on a crisp November game at Soldier Field. Bears fans are feeling pretty good about their team despite dropping the last two games because changes made during the “mini-bye” have resulted in an offensive explosion. Justin Fields has emerged as an incredible weapon with his legs while showing enough big-time throws to tease an aerial explosion is on the way. No better time than the present to put up some points as the Honolulu Blue Crew from Detroit rolls into town.

The Lions have one of the worst run defenses in the league and overall are giving up the most points in the league. The Bears defense has had its own share of struggles, leading to a couple of high scoring games the last two weeks. So what do we get when we pair two struggling defenses against good offenses? Points! There’s something about that Justin Fields performance from last week that has me believing in great things to come. Give me the Bears and the over this week in a fun game against the Lions.

