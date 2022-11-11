The Bear’s Den, November 11, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ Jaylon Johnson, Teven Jenkins dealing with injuries - 670 The Score - The Bears have injuries to monitor for a couple key starters, with cornerback Jaylon Johnson (oblique) and right guard Teven Jenkins (hip) landing on the injury report Thursday.

Getsy: Bears’ offensive breakthrough a culmination of work - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears have scored 94 points in their last three games, more than they had combined for in their first six contests, and they see it as the payoff of their work to this point.

670 staff predictions: Bears-Lions - The Bears (3-6) host the Lions (2-6) on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

Bears notebook: Jack Sanborn ‘looked like he belonged’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Asked for a bright spot on defense in the Bears’ 35-32 loss to the Dolphins last week, defensive coordinator Alan Williams named Sanborn, the rookie linebacker. “Didn’t have errors,. Tackled well. You come out of that game going, ‘OK, [that was a] step forward. Now let’s take one more step forward.’”

Luke Getsy’s steady hand guiding Justin Fields to a new level - Chicago Sun-Times - Getsy saw progress when Fields struggled in the first month, and isn’t getting caught up in the celebration of Fields’ recent progress. In fact, this is the hard part. “Something that always resonated with me that Mike McCarthy used to say to us all the time — it’s way harder to handle the success than it is to handle the adversity,”

Bears’ many defensive woes are rooted in D-line play - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are near the bottom of the NFL in sacks and third-down defense. Without Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, someone needs to step up.

Bears podcast: What will Justin Fields do vs. the Lions? - Chicago Sun-Times - Can the Bears quarterback continue to show improvement?

Bears’ next goal: score when the game is on the line - Chicago Sun-Times - In the final two minutes of three of the last four losses, the Bears had the ball with a chance to take the lead.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Can Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears Beat Jared Goff's Lions? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew previews the Chicago Bears matchup against the Lions. Can Justin Fields get a win against Goff and Detroit?

Justin Fields' 'miraculous' plays latest proof Bears' process is working - NBC Sports Chicago - Unbelievable. Miraculous. These are words the Bears used to describe Justin Fields' play against the Dolphins. It's a credit to the Bears' process we are at this point, but they aren't taking a victory lap. Far from it.

Equanimeous, Amon-Ra St. Brown playing for more than pride in Bears-Lions game - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and his brother, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, enjoyed some good-natured trash talk ahead of this week's game.

Why Chase Claypool sees Bears fresh start succeeding where Steelers run failed - NBC Sports Chicago - Chase Claypool doesn't know why the "perspective" of him changed in Pittsburgh, but he is confident things will be different in his fresh start with the Bears.

Velus Jones continues to focus on proving himself to Bears - 670 The Score - Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. was a healthy scratch in Chicago’s loss to Miami on Sunday, a decision that he’s using as motivation as he looks to prove himself.

Curl: Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears. 5 questions with Pride of Detroit: How good did it feel to maul the Packers? - Windy City Gridiron - Mike Payton from our Lions sister site gives us some insight about those pesky kitties to our east.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Detroit Lions defense gaining confidence heading into Chicago - Pride Of Detroit - The Detroit Lions defense is coming off their best performance of the season and that has spawned some confidence.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Cowboys continue to campaign for Odell Beckham as Dak Prescott joins the chorus - ProFootballTalk - Of the teams expected to make a play for Odell Beckham, none have campaigned harder than the Cowboys.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante's Data Drop: Bears analytical takeaways from Week 9 - Windy City Gridiron - What do the numbers say about how the Bears performed in Week 9 against the Dolphins?

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears week that was and Detroit Lions preview - Windy City Gridiron - Stop by our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel for Bear Bones: To IR and Back Again LIVE at FIVE as we break down the latest plus preview Bears vs Lions.

Householder: Week 10 Game Preview for Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions - Windy City Gridiron - No kneecaps are safe as the Detroit Lions come to Solider Field.

Silverstein: Bobby Douglass, Running Man - Windy City Gridiron - For Lions week, Jack Silverstein looks back at Bobby Douglass’s record-setting day in Detroit 50 years ago.

Wiltfong: Is Justin Fields a top 10 quarterback? - Windy City Gridiron - The league’s website has the QB1 listed in their top ten this week!

Berckes & Snyder Bears Over Beers: A Focus on Chase Claypool’s debut vs. the Dolphins - Windy City Gridiron - A deeper dive into the Chase Claypool’s Bears debut

Lions vs. Bears Week 10 preview: How Chicago unlocked Justin Fields - Pride Of Detroit - We chatted with our friends at Windy City Gridiron (Patti Curl) to talk about what’s going right and wrong with the Bears ahead of Detroit vs. Chicago.

THE RULES

