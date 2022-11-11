Bears fans are the 7th most confident in their franchise

The Chicago Bears lost their sixth game (out of nine) last Sunday, but our fans are still fired up about the franchise's direction. According to our Reacts voters, only six fanbases are more confident in their franchise than Bears fans. We're checking in at a 93% confidence level, and the fanbases ahead of us all cheer for teams with a winning record.

And they are:

(6-3) New York Jets - 99%

(6-3) Seattle Seahawks - 99%

(6-2) New York Giants - 98%

(8-0) Philadelphia Eagles - 98%

(6-3) Miami Dolphins - 97%

(6-2) Kansas City Chiefs - 94%

So why is our belief so high in the future of our team?

Quarterback Justin Fields has started to show the type of electrifying play that has us all hopeful the Bears finally have "The Man" at the most important position in all sports.

Head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff have the team playing hard and in every game but one so far this season.

General manager Ryan Poles pulled off three big trades, which gave him even more ammunition for the 2023 season, which has been the focal point of many Bears' fans this year.

The Bears face off with the (2-6) Lions next and then follow that up against the (4-6) Falcons. Those are two winnable games that the Bears match up well against.

Do you guys see the confidence poll getting even high in the coming weeks?

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the, year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.