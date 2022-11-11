Bears vs Lions Injury Report: Kindle Vildor out, Teven Jenkins questionable

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will host the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, with the loser falling to last place in the NFC North. Both of these offenses have been much better than many had predicted; however, each defense has struggled most of the season. Each team is relatively healthy heading into their matchup, so this should be an exciting game.

Here’s how the Bears list their injury report for the game.

Kindle Vildor, CB (Ankle) - Out

Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE (Knee) - Doubtful

Teven Jenkins, RG (Hip) - Questionable

Jaylon Johnson, CB (Oblique) - Questionable

Muhammad hasn’t practiced this entire week, so if he can’t go in Saturday’s walkthrough he may be downgraded.

Jenkins and Johnson both practiced on Wednesday but were limited the last two practices.

Johnson had been playing in games when the Bears have been shorthanded at cornerback, so with Vildor out, he’s in line for those reps if he can go. Lamar Jackson and Josh Blackwell may be pressed into action.

We’ll talk more about what a hip injury means to an offensive lineman in tonight’s T Formation Conversation at 7:00 (CT).

The Bears waived rookie UDFA Jake Tonges (FB/TE) yesterday, and they still have Byron Pringle (WR) and Matt Adams (LB) in their practice windows to be activated from injured reserve.

Here’s how the Lions list their injury report.

Josh Reynolds, WR (Back) - Out

Matt Nelson, OT (Calf) - Doubtful

Kerby Joseph, S (Concussion Protocol) - Questionable

Chase Lucas, CB (Ankle) - Questionable

Ifeatu Melifonwu, S (Ankle) - Questionable

Malcolm Rodriguez, OLB (Elbow) - Questionable

Reynolds has started 7 games for them this season, so his 26 receptions will be missed.

Joseph was a full participant today, so he’s likely playing, and the other 3 questionable Lions were all limited this week.

Please stop by our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube page tonight at 7:00 (CT) as Dr. Mason West and I dive a bit more into the injury report while previewing the game.

