Aaron Rodgers needs to be stepped on like a cockroach

For the first time since he took over as the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers (2008), Aaron Rodgers and the Pack (3-6) have lost five games in a row, and things aren’t getting any easier for them this Sunday.

Green Bay hosts the (6-2) Dallas Cowboys on November 13, which means Micah Parsons, who has 21 sacks in 24 career games, will be chasing #12 all over Lambeau.

Parsons was recently asked about facing the 38-year-old, sure-fire Hall of Famer Rodgers, who is in the midst of the worst season of his career, and he likened it to ridding the house of unwanted pests.

“My grandma told me: If you see a roach and it’s fooling around, do you step on it and bury it or do you let it rebuild and get back to life?” Parsons told Yahoo Sports. “You step on it. I live life with no remorse. You can’t have no remorse in this game [or] it turns up to bite you.”

I’m sure Chicago Bears fans everywhere will be rooting for Parsons and the Cowboys to step on Rodgers.