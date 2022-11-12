Bears make roster moves

On Saturday, the Chicago Bears activated wide receiver Byron Pringle, who had been in his 21-day practice window, from the injured reserve list. The Bears didn’t need to make an accompanying roster move to fit him on the 53-man roster because they released fullback/tight end Jake Tonges on Thursday.

Chicago signed Tonges to their practice squad today after releasing defensive back Davontae Harris.

They also elevated defensive end Gerri Green and defensive back Harrison Hand to the active roster from the practice squad. Chicago needed the reinforcements with defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad doubtful with a knee injury, and corners Kindle Vildor (ankle) out and Jaylon Johnson (oblique) questionable.

Chicago’s opponent on Sunday, the Detroit Lions, also made a few moves on Saturday. They elevated Stanley Berryhill (WR) and Jarrad Davis (LB) from the practice squad and activated Jason Cabinda (RB) from their Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.