Bears vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Chicago Bears have faced a tough early start to their 2022 season, and at the sort of mid-way point they stand at 3-6. The Detroit Lions were a media darling after their stint on Hard Knocks, and a sleeper playoff pick by many, but they’ve had a rough start themselves at 2-6.

There’s a lot of buzz around both franchises right now with Chicago’s offense waking up and the Lions beating the Packers last week, so this should be a fun one today.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week 10 matchup.

GAME TIME

The Bears and Lions kickoff at Noon (CT) from lovely Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

If you’re looking for some last-minute tickets to the game, or any game for that matter, hit up our 2022 partners for the NFL season, TickPick.

TELEVISION

The game can be found on FOX with Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez on the call, and if you live in the blue of this 506Sports.com map, then you get to see the game.

ODDS

Our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Bears favored by 3, with an over/under of 48.5.

RADIO

Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.

The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

Related Chicago Bears Radio Network affiliate stations

STREAMING

You can get a sweet WCG hookup by hitting this link for fubo TV.

HOMAGE X Starter Bears Satin Jacket $145 Vintage football attitude in a luxe package: our Chicago Bears HOMAGE x Starter Satin Jacket is built for the sidelines, with all the classic details of the original: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, elbow stripes and the essential interior patch. Game days just got a whole lot better. Pay homage. $145 at Homage

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow our brand!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Join us every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. (CT) on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel for The Gambler’s Den, Jeff Berckes, Ross Read, and Erik Smith talk prop bets, make game picks, and go over fantasy football decisions.