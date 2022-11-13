WCG Sunday Livestream: NFL Week 10 - Bears Vs Lions

Good morning. Boy, that was fun last week, wasn’t it?

After the trades of Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith from a defense that... was acceptable in most times, and the trade that brought Chase Claypool to the Bears, the direction of the team for this year seemed to transition from “Offense that scuffles along, makes a few decent plays, and a defense that keeps them in it better than they should” to “Three-headed hydra rushing attack that can also throw end zone darts, and staying in games via shootout.”

While last week did not result in a win for the Bears, there was a lot to be thrilled about as a Chicago Bears fan. Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns, set an NFL QB rushing record and also ran one to the end zone himself, got Cole Kmet going with his first multi-touchdown game, and got Darnell Mooney his first touchdown of the season as the Bears went toe-to-toe with the powerful Miami Dolphins offense. Even Claypool got into the mix, drawing two defensive pass interference penalties - wait, wait, I’m being informed the latter of those wasn’t called for... some reason.

But think about that for a second. Even after Equanimeous St. Brown let Fields’ fourth-down toss sail through his hands to ice the game, the Bears had stuck out a purely offensive game with the Dolphins, within a margin decided by a blocked punt returned for a touchdown or either of the two above-mentioned miscues.

Was that on the Bears’ bingo card for the year, becoming that offensive-oriented team that is fun to watch? That team where at no point in the shootout did you feel like they were out of the game?

The Bears welcome in the division foe Detroit Lions fresh off their win over the Green Bay Packers, and while the Lions may be looking at the 3-6 Bears like their own next step towards redeeming a rough first half of the season, the Navy and Orange might be looking at their own sudden turn to scoring 31 points per game over the last three to pair with a vulnerable Detroit defense as a route to scoring their fourth win of the year.

Can the Bears keep up this offensive improvement? Bear Down, my friends.

Today’s WCG Sunday Livestream is excited that, hey, now we can actually watch the Bears for offense, and not of the offensive variety, but the actual move-the-ball, score points variety. We’ll break it all down for you before today’s game.

And if you want to participate in today’s show, there are several ways to do that.

We’ll be live at 9:30 AM CT. See you then.