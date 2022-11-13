NFL Week 11 Odds: Bears open as a 3.5 point underdog in Atlanta

The Chicago Bears are on the road next Sunday to take on the Atlanta Falcons, and our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook have the early line for the game at +3.5 for the Bears, with the over/under at 50. The moneyline opened at +150 for Chicago and -175 for Atlanta.

Today’s loss to the Lions dropped the Bears to (3-7) and the Falcons (4-6) are coming off a loss of their own, 25 to 15 against the Panthers on Thursday, November 10.

Chicago’s offense has been clicking the last few weeks, but they haven’t been able to pull out a victory since October 24. Their defense has struggled most of the season, but even more so after moving Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith prior to the trade deadline. They just don’t have the overall talent on defense to slow teams down, so while they have averaged 30.3 points per game on offense in their last three contest, they've allowed 38.3 in that span.

The Falcons haven’t been very good offensively, so they must be excited to match up with the Bears, but they also have an awful defense which could make this another shootout.

Who do you like with these early odds? Are you taking the 3.5 and the Bears? Can Chicago's offense keep on piling up the points to go over 50?