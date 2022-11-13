Justin Fields makes more history for the Bears

With just 20 starts under his belt, Justin Fields has been putting up numbers that haven't been seen in decades and others that have never been seen in the history of the NFL.

But the individual accolades mean nothing to Fields, as evidenced by his postgame comments which came over an hour after the game ended. “I don’t care about breaking records. I just want to win games. Just going to keep working and keep battling.”

I can get used to a Chicago Bears quarterback setting records and hitting milestones each week, and I love that the QB1 doesn’t care about that at all.

Here's a list of Fields' feats from Sunday in their game against the Lions.

His 67-yard touchdown run broke the team record he set last week for the longest run by a Bears quarterback ever.

He's the first quarterback in NFL history with at least 100 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, and 2 passing TDs in a regular season game.

Fields is the first Chicago quarterback in the Super Bowl Era to rush for a touchdown in four consecutive games.

With 555 rushing yards in his last 5 games, Fields now has the most rushing yards by a QB over any 5-game span in the Super Bowl era, breaking Lamar Jackson's record of 473 rushing yards.

He's the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era with multiple rushing touchdowns of 60+ yards in the same season.

By rushing for at least 60 yards and a rushing TD in his fourth straight game, Fields has tied for the longest streak by a QB in league history.

With 178 and 147 yards, Justin Fields is the first #Bears player to rush for at least 147 yards in back-to-back games since Walter Payton had 155 vs. Cowboys 9/30/84 and 154 yards vs. Saints 10/7/84 (on day Payton broke Jim Brown's all-time rushing record). — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) November 14, 2022

The NFL sent out a press release with several Fields and Bears-related records on it, including these:

Fields is the fifth player in the Super Bowl era to record at least one touchdown pass and one rushing touchdown in four consecutive games, joining KYLER MURRAY (five consecutive games in 2020), JIM HART (four in 1968), RYAN TANNEHILL (four from 2020-21) and MICHAEL VICK (four in 2010). Fields, who rushed for a 67-yard touchdown and recorded a 50-yard touchdown pass, is the fourth player in league annals to record a 50-yard touchdown pass and 50-yard rushing touchdown in the same game, joining LAMAR JACKSON (2022), CAM NEWTON (2012) and Pro Football Hall of Famer ACE PARKER (1938). Fields, who rushed for a quarterback regular-season single-game NFL record 178 yards in Week 9, is the first quarterback since TOBIN ROTE (Weeks 8-9, 1951) with at least 125 rushing yards in consecutive games. Fields’ 325 yards over his past two games are the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a two-game span in NFL history. Chicago quarterback JUSTIN FIELDS totaled 314 yards (167 passing, 147 rushing) and four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) as the Bears became the first team in NFL history to rush for at least 225 yards in five consecutive games. Chicago has 2,017 rushing yards this season and are the second team with at least 2,000 rushing yards in their first 10 games of a season since 1980, joining the 2019 BALTIMORE RAVENS (2,031).

Just imagine what Fields will be able to do once the Bears are able to upgrade the talent around him next offseason.