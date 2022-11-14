Picks and Profits: Commanders at Eagles

The Washington Commanders head over to take on the Philadelphia Eagles to close out Week 10 as heavy underdogs. The Commanders have proven to be a pesky team, hanging around in many of their games and pulling out some wins. Despite a 1-4 start, the Commanders sit at 4-5, coming off a close loss at home against the Vikings. This week’s challenge is a bit steeper as the trip to Lincoln Financial Field finds them squared up against the undefeated, division rival Eagles, a team they lost to at home 24-8 in Week 3.

The Eagles are clearly the better squad in this one, the only question is whether or not they can hold serve at home and cover a big spread. Half of Philly’s games have ended with double digit wins, so that’s really no help as we flip our weighted coin. Philly is 5-3 against the spread while the Commanders are an even 4-4-1. Again, no real help there. My gut says take the Eagles in the first half line if you can find it as they’ve been incredibly fast starters and can sometimes coast after halftime. As for the game, I’m currently taking the Commanders to keep it close enough to cover. As is generally my rule with the Eagles, I’ll take the over as they can provide most of the firepower to clear the 44 total line this week. Happy betting.

