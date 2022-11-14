The Bear’s Den, November 14, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears report card: Grades for offense, defense in brutal loss vs. Lions - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears gagged away a win against the Lions on Sunday. The grades aren’t kind.

Justin Fields explains what happened on costly pick-six vs. Lions - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields’ pick-six against the Lions opened the door for Detroit’s comeback. It’s a mistake he promises he will never make again.

Haugh: Bears out-Lions Detroit by blowing 14-point lead late - 670 The Score - Stop trying to convince anybody that the Bears’ 31-30 heartbreaker to the Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field was anything but what it truly was. This was snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

Ask Ellis: Is it wrong that I like when the Bears lose? - 670 The Score - In this edition of 670’s advice column, Cam Ellis dives into whether it’s OK for Bears fans to enjoy when the team suffers a heartbreaking loss amid a rebuilding season.

Bears yearning for more winning moments in rebuilding season - 670 The Score - The Bears blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and came up short once again Sunday, losing 31-30 to the Lions at Soldier Field while dropping to 3-7.

Eddie Jackson on officiating in Bears’ loss to Lions: ‘BS’ - 670 The Score - Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn appeared to have a pivotal interception early in the fourth quarter that could’ve all but sealed a victory for his team Sunday, but it was negated by a penalty in Chicago’s eventual 31-30 loss to Detroit.

Bernstein: Justin Fields shines as Bears crumble around him - 670 The Score - Justin Fields keeps accomplishing feats we’ve never seen before, while the rest of the Bears struggle to overcome themselves, as evidenced in their 31-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Lions come back to stun Bears despite Justin Fields’ 147 rushing yards - ProFootballTalk - Justin Fields is looking like one of the greatest running quarterbacks in NFL history, but today it was not enough.

A Bears’ loss, and a good performance by Justin Fields is a win-win. - Chicago Sun-Times - The future is built on a (running?) quarterback and the ability to draft high.

Bears notebook: ‘It’s gonna take time’ to see big games from WR Chase Claypool - Chicago Sun-Times - Plus, a look at tight end Cole Kmet’s big game and injury, as well as some key roster decisions.

Justin Fields’ sequel is just as thrilling — but the outcome is the same in Bears’ 31-30 loss to Lions - Chicago Sun-Times - For the second-straight game, Fields and the Bears had a chance to march down the field in the final two minutes to win the game. They couldn’t, and lost 31-30 to the woeful Lions at Soldier Field.

Velus Jones Jr – Ryan Poles’ Biggest Draft Blunder - The Irish Bears Network - Velus Jones Jr had a Lot of fanfare after the Chicago Bears drafted him in the 3rd Round of the 2022 NFL Draft. A team desperate for speed, separation and production from the Wide Receiver position. It seemed like a perfect match. However, his rookie campaign has been less than ideal for a rookie Day. Ken’s note: WAY too early to call it a blunder. The word “blunder” is their title, not mine. WAY WAY WAY too early.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Justin Fields continues to excel but the team finds another way to lose against Lions - CHGO - All three phases can be blamed for the Bears’ 31-30 loss against the Lions. Listen in as the CHGO Bears crew breaks down this latest defeat.

Bears observations: Fourth-quarter meltdown leads to 31-30 loss vs. Lions - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears entered the fourth quarter Sunday leading by 14. But a wild fourth quarter saw the Lions leave Soldier Field with a 31-30 win.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Vikings get improbable 33-30 overtime victory over Bills in game of the year - ProFootballTalk - The 2022 Vikings like doing things the hard way. They made Sunday their hardest victory yet in the game of the year.

POLISH SAUSAGE

AFC East now has Dolphins on top, Jets with tiebreaker over Bills, Patriots last - ProFootballTalk - The AFC East race looks nothing like what anyone expected.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: NFL Week 11 Odds - Bears open as a 3.5 point underdog in Atlanta - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the early line for the Bears vs Falcons game on November 20.

Schmitz: Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions Postgame | Bear With Me - Windy City Gridiron - Join us for a live Bear With Me postgame podcast on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel.

