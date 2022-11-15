The Bear’s Den, November 15, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

How Justin Fields, Cole Kmet TD catch was nearly ruined by elements - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields’ long touchdown pass to Cole Kmet was a perfect mix of scheme and skill. And it was in peril for a moment.

Bears Fall to Lions at Home, now 3-7: Quarter-By-Quarter Analysis - Da Bears Blog - Fields is an athletic mismatch for every defense he faces. The Bears now have a pretty horrific defense, and it all starts up front.

Bears’ Johnson mystified by illegal-hands-to-face penalty - 670 The Score - Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was mystified that he was flagged for an illegal-hands-to-the-face penalty early in the fourth quarter Sunday, a call that proved to be pivotal in the Lions’ come-from-behind 31-30 win.

Emma: Winning would serve a purpose as Bears rebuild - 670 The Score - As second-year quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears attempt to reset what has been a losing culture and set their foundation, they could benefit from earning a few more wins.

Bears make history by eclipsing 225-yard rushing mark again - 670 The Score - The Bears made history Sunday by surpassing the 225-yard rushing mark for the fifth consecutive game.

Bears mum on health of Khalil Herbert (hip) - 670 The Score - Bears running back Khalil Herbert suffered a hip injury late in his team’s 31-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday, and it remains unclear whether he’ll miss time moving forward.

Matt Eberflus: Jaylon Johnson’s injury no excuse for coverage - Chicago Sun-Times - “Yeah, we don’t make excuses,” Eberflus said. “He was out there playing. We got to play.”

Bears QB Justin Fields proves himself as best runner in NFL, and that’s a great start - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s an overwhelming weapon, and that alone is grounds for hope that Fields is the long-awaited franchise quarterback. He’s bringing a superpower to the line of scrimmage every play, and no matter what defenses do to negate that, he’s good enough to overcome it.

Bears TE Cole Kmet is finally open for business - Chicago Sun-Times - The 2020 second-round draft pick caught two touchdown passes in two years in Matt Nagy’s offense. But he has five in his last three games as the Bears’ offense grows under first-year coordinator Luke Getsy, including two touchdowns against the Lions on Sunday.

Bears film study: Breaking down Justin Fields’ rollercoaster 4th quarter - Chicago Sun-Times - Justin Fields’ fourth quarter Sunday was a rollercoaster ride that belonged as much in Gurnee as Soldier Field.

Should bad officiating calls lead to consequences? Matt Eberflus mum - Chicago Sun-Times - Still annoyed with an illegal hands to the face call on Jaylon Johnson that negated Jack Sanborn’s interception Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus refused to say whether officials should face consequences if they miss calls.

Bears rookie Jack Sanborn gets two sacks - Chicago Sun-Times - Three takeaways from the Bears’ 31-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Was Lions loss a “tank win” for Justin Fields & the Chicago Bears? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses if the loss to the Lions counts as a "tank win."

Bears snap count: Chase Claypool's usage drops in loss vs. Lions - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Eberflus promised an "expanded package" for Chase Claypool against the Lions. That didn't happen.

Jack Sanborn appeciating moment playing in Bears defense - NBC Sports Chicago - Jack Sanborn's had quite the journey to become the Bears starting middle linebacker.

Research shows “statistically significant higher risk” of lower extremity injuries on slit-film turf - ProFootballTalk - NFLPA president JC Tretter posted a column with a series of action items, including a plea to remove all “slit-film” turf fields.

Wiltfong & Berckes' Bears vs Lions: A cooled-down podcast recap of the game - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff & Lester rewatched the Bears vs Lions game and they have some cooled-down takes right here.

Leming's 10 Bears Takes: Another tough loss, Fields shines, coaching missteps, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Despite leading for the majority of Sunday’s game, the Bears drop to (3-7) after their 31-30 loss at Soldier Field to the Detroit Lions. There was plenty of promising signs from the offense but closing out games remain a big issue.

Infante's Notes: Bears excel on offense but collapse late in loss to Lions - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have topped 29 points in each of the last three weeks, but they’ve lost every one of those games.

Wiltfong: Bears vs Lions - Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here are all the snap counts for the Chicago Bears, a spotlight on some individual stats, and also a few team statistics from Chicago’s heartbreaking 31 to 30 loss to the Detroit Lions.

