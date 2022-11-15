Stock up, stock down: Bears-Lions

The Chicago Bears dropped their third straight, but there was still a lot of promise. For the offense.

The defense looked terrible. They couldn’t stop a pee-wee team out there.

But there was some good and some other, not-so-good from the game so let’s just get to it.

Note that Justin Fields is not mentioned. It’s not because he shouldn’t be in the stock up column, but I think we’re all beginning to expect this type of performance now as the norm. I’ll reserve the stock up spot for when he starts showing out more in the passing game.

Stock up

Cole Kmet, TE - I really have to give this guy his due. Two straight games with two touchdowns, including a 50-yarder. He was just shy of his career-high yardage mark, too. Kmet has really turned his fortunes around at exactly the right time. Just as his QB is getting comfortable.

Jack Sanborn, LB - His second career start was a bad penalty from being the defensive equivalent of hitting for the cycle. He had two sacks, 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and a nullified interception.

Nicholas Morrow, LB - Another good linebacker on Sunday was Morrow. Six tackles and three tackles for loss. I should give an honorable mention to Joe Thomas, who had two passes defended, for the LB trifecta.

Stock down

Michael Schofield, OG - Maybe this is more about Teven Jenkins being so good and less about Schofield, but it was obvious that the Bears missed Jenkins. Schofield has been around, but he just isn’t starting material at this point in his career.

Jaylon Johnson, CB - Hopefully, it’s mostly just down to him being banged up, but he did not play well Sunday.

Kyler Gordon, CB - Neither corner played very well on Sunday. Gordon didn’t even show up in the box score, despite playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps. After a few games where it looked like he might be coming into his own, this game was an unfortunate step back.