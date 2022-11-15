Khalil Herbert Placed on Injured Reserve

Field Yates is reporting that the Chicago Bears have placed standout running back Khalil Herbert on Injured Reserve. Herbert, along with David Montgomery, is part of the 1-2 punch on the ground that has helped define the Bears’ offense this season. Herbert has already improved on his 2021 campaign, with more than 700 total yards from scrimmage. He earned the FexEx Ground Player Award for Week 3 for the 157 yards and 2 touchdowns he notched against the Houston Texans.

The second-year player has been averaging six yards per carry and has five touchdowns in 2022. He injured his hip in Chicago’s loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 10, and now it looks like the Bears will be without his services for at least four games. His injury deprives the offense of a key weapon and will force Luke Getsy to get even more creative with his efforts to elevate the team’s offense.

Chicago also waived defensive end Kingsley Jonathan and claimed corner Justin Layne off of waivers from the Giants.