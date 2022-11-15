 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Film Study: Breaking down the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Bears’ offense & defense

Robert S. is talking through the tape from the Bears’ loss vs Detroit live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!

By Robert Schmitz
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Bears-Lions game! A link to the stream is available below.

Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...

  • Where are the Bears winning on offense? Where are they losing?
  • What’s going on with the drop-back passing game?
  • Where oh where was Chase Claypool?
  • Is there anything that can be done to help this defense?
  • Did Jack Sanborn play as well as his stats suggest?
  • What this game means for the rest of the season
  • And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!

