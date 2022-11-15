Film Study: Breaking down the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Bears’ offense & defense

Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Bears-Lions game! A link to the stream is available below.
Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...
- Where are the Bears winning on offense? Where are they losing?
- What’s going on with the drop-back passing game?
- Where oh where was Chase Claypool?
- Is there anything that can be done to help this defense?
- Did Jack Sanborn play as well as his stats suggest?
- What this game means for the rest of the season
- And much, much more...
Check it out and let me know what you think!
Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!
Loading comments...