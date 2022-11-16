Bears Reacts Survey: Week 11 Confidence Poll

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Another week and another 30 points from the Bears, a record-setting fifth consecutive game with at least 225 yards rushing, and 408 total yards in offense, but it was a third straight loss for the Navy and Orange.

Chicago fell to (3-7), but as long as Justin Fields and the offense continue to trend positively, that bodes well for the future of the franchise.

If Fields can keep ascending these last seven games, and his passer rating has gone from 50.0 in weeks 1-3, to 87.3 in weeks 4-6, and 103.5 in his last four games, all while becoming more dangerous as a runner, then the Bears may have finally found a legitimate franchise quarterback to build around. And if general manager Ryan Poles has the quarterback, then all the 2023 cap space and draft assets will be spent to boost up the team around the QB1.

Where is your confidence in the direction of the Chicago Bears franchise right now?