The Bear’s Den, November 16, 2022

Ken’s Note: This one gets a little rough, but it’s important to talk about the issues of bullying both in person and online, about abuse and suicide prevention. It’s also important to make ourselves available to listen, to look and reach out when people need help. Sometimes it’s just being there for somebody, listening, and sometimes it’s recognizing when it’s time to get professionals/trained people involved.

Yes, the sports sections are the candy store of life... but I believe we can’t hide our heads in the sand when people around us are in pain.

Bears place RB Khalil Herbert on injured reserve - 670 The Score - The Bears on Tuesday placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, which requires a minimum four-game absence. He suffered a hip injury late in Chicago’s loss to Detroit on Sunday.

Local products Kmet, Sanborn finding their fit with Bears - 670 The Score - In recent weeks, the Bears have received key contributions from tight end Cole Kmet and linebacker Jack Sanborn, a pair of local products who have found their fit.

CHGO Bears After Dark: Ranking who’s to blame for the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Detroit Lions - CHGO - In this episode, the crew ranks who is to blame for the Chicago Bears loss to the Detroit Lions.

Bears 1st-and-10: Clock still starts for Ryan Poles in 2023 - Chicago Sun-Times - If you’re expecting this current core to develop some kind of killer instinct, you’re likely in for a disappointment. The Bears should improve in the final seven games under Matt Eberflus. But upgrades and reinforcements will make the biggest difference.

CHGO Bears Podcast: When do the Chicago Bears shift focus to future development over winning now? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses when the Bears will shift focus on building for the future instead of winning now.

Bears put RB Khalil Herbert on injured reserve - Chicago Sun-Times - The NFL’s best rushing offense will have to make do without its leading running back for four weeks, if not longer.

As Justin Fields ascends, Bears should prioritize winning over draft slot - NBC Sports Chicago - In order to build a winning culture, the Bears have to learn how to win. That’s an important next step in the rebuild. Much more important than the 2023 NFL Draft board.

Dannehy: Late Game Heroics for Fields, Bears Could Come - Da Bears Blog - The Bears have had the ball with a chance to win three times in the last five weeks and have fallen short every time.

Dilfer: Fields should attempt 10 more passes a game - 670 The Score - If the Bears want to compete for a Super Bowl in the next few seasons, they’d greatly benefit from second-year quarterback Justin Fields throwing 10 more passes a game now, NFL analyst Trent Dilfer says.

Packers announce releases of Amari Rodgers and Kylin Hill - Acme Packing Company - In a shocking turn of events, Green Bay is parting ways with the embattled return man and wideout.

Doug Pederson: It’s all starting to come together for Trevor Lawrence - ProFootballTalk - While quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been up and down during his second season, he’s going into the bye playing well over his last two games.

Panthers’ 2021 offseason in question with emergence of Justin Fields - Panthers Wire - Panthers' 2021 offseason in question with emergence of Justin Fields.

Pete Carroll: Field in Munich was a “nightmare” - ProFootballTalk - If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible.

Film Study: Breaking down the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Chicago Bears’ offense & defense - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. is talking through the tape from the Bears’ loss vs Detroit live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!

Householder: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is developed - Now win - Windy City Gridiron - Our writer Sam flip-flops on the common 2022 narrative that wins don’t matter.

Sunderbruch: Khalil Herbert Placed on Injured Reserve - Windy City Gridiron - The dynamic player was injured in Week 10, and now it looks serious enough for Chicago to be without his services for the immediate future.

Householder's Stock up, stock down: Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions review - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears dropped their third straight, but there were still plenty of offense.

Gabriel: How I see the Bears Dealing with Free Agency and the Draft - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel pulls from his experience working in the NFL to lay out the basis of an offseason plan for the Bears.

Householder: Ten Thoughts on the NFL week 10 - Windy City Gridiron - A great week of upsets, collapses and more

