On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears signed defensive end Taco Charlton off the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Charlton, a former first-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2017, crossed paths with Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus that season when he was Dallas’ linebacker coach.

The Bears will be Charlton’s sixth team, and during his career he’s appeared in 55 games with 13 starts while compiling 11.5 sacks, 92 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 4 forced fumbles. He hasn’t played in a regular season game since last season.

Chicago also announced that linebacker Matthew Adams would be activated off injured reserve today.

Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick is eligible to come off IR after Sunday’s game in Atlanta, so if his toe has healed enough, they’ll open his 21-day practice window next week.

Eberflus also addressed Khalil Herbert’s placement on IR (hip) by saying they are optimistic that he’ll be able to be back after missing four games.