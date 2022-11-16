Bears’ Justin Fields Wins FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week!

With 147 rushing yards on 13 carries and 2 rushing touchdowns, the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields won the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week.

His performance against the Lions on Sunday beat out Saquon Barkley (152 yards, 35 carries, TD) and Jonathan Taylor (147 yards, 22 carries, TD) for the week 10 award.

If we’re being honest, this was a down week for Fields after racking up a record-setting 178 yards on 15 carries and a tuddy against the Dolphins, but he ran up against Joe Mixon’s 4 rushing TDs for the Bengals after week 9.

And by the way, those 325 combined rushing yards over the past two weeks is the NFL record among quarterbacks.

Fields’ game against the ‘Fins did win him the NFC Offensive Player of the Week when he added three passing touchdowns while completing 60.7% of his passes for 123 yards.

The Bears and Fields take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 20, so we’ll see if the QB1 can do it again.