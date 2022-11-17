Picks and Profits: Titans at Packers

The Tennessee Titans roll into this week’s Thursday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers in first place of a bad AFC South, looking to build on a hard-fought 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos a week ago. The Titans are an impressive 7-2 against the spread so far this season while they Packers are 4-6. Basically, the Titans play ugly football and no one likes to bet on ugly football teams. The Packers still have the patina of greatness created by the ayahuasca-induced haze of their quarterback.

The Titans brand of football is akin to slinging your little brother down in the mud, rubbing their face in it, and waiting for submission. It’s not pretty, they sometimes slip in the mud themselves, and everyone goes home with fresh bruises. I’m not so sure the Packers are up for that kind of physicality this year. Because this game crosses the magical 3-point line in the spread, I’ll happily take the underdog to cover here but I’d be willing to go so far as to take the moneyline for the Titans. As for the total, it’s a Thursday game with limited game-planning for two teams that don’t see each other often. The under seems more likely than not, especially if Derrick Henry gets it rolling.

