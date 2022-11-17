The Bear’s Den, November 17, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears’ Jaylon Johnson: Flag that erased Jack Sanborn INT was ‘clean play’ - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson drew an illegal hands to the face penalty, but appeared to jam the Lions wide receiver in the chest.

Bears overreactions: Will Cole Kmet be better than Travis Kelce? - NBC Sports Chicago - Will Cole Kmet become the best tight end in the NFL? Will the Bears finish with the No. 1 pick? Josh Schrock dives into the latest Bears overreactions.

Taco Charlton plans to ‘make plays’ for Bears, help Justin Fields win games - NBC Sports Chicago - Taco Charlton believes he can help the Bears’ weary pass rush.

Week 11: Bears at Falcons Game Preview - Da Bears Blog - Due to the emergence of Justin Fields, the Bears are now rushing for 201.7 yards per game. That’s obviously best in the sport. The Falcons are fourth in that category, but they are FORTY yards behind

Bears sign DE Taco Charlton: ‘We’re excited to have him’ - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears have signed veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, a 2017 first-round pick, with the hope that he can fit into their rotation.

BetQL preview: What’s probability that Bears beat Falcons? - 670 The Score - The data suggests that if the Bears can take care of the football and force a takeaway or two, they have a solid chance to beat the Falcons on the road.

Bears list TE Cole Kmet, several starters on injury report - 670 The Score - The Bears returned to practice Wednesday with tight end Cole Kmet, right guard Teven Jenkins and several other starters sidelined for various reasons.

Justin Fields: I feel ‘fast’ on turf but understand push for grass - Chicago Sun-Times - The NFLPA’s social media push this weekend implored teams to switch from artificial turf to grass.

Tired of ‘heavy legs,’ Bears’ Justin Fields changing schedule to stay fresh - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s new territory for modern NFL teams — and for Fields himself.

Cole Kmet, David Montgomery among Bears missing from practice - Chicago Sun-Times - Kmet, who was kneed in the thigh by Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah late in Sunday’s loss, did not practice because of a thigh injury.

With more WRs than spots on game days, future should drive Bears’ decisions - Chicago Sun-Times - Chase Claypool needs to play more and get more targets. Velus Jones and N’Keal Harry should be playing. These next seven games are a chance for the Bears to find out what they have.

Lions, Bears, and Zebras.. Oh My! - The Irish Bears Network - Matt Marton | USA Today Sports Sunday Afternoon - Sixty-thousand fans cheered on the Chinooks in celebration of Veterans Day. A powerful anthem sung on a nice sunny day, and a Bears game with my Dad for the first time! Couldn't get much better. The Bears lead by two touchdowns in the 4th quarter, but

CHGO Bears Podcast: Khalil Herbert Injured - Who steps up in the Chicago Bears backfield? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses Khalil Herbert's injury and the impact on the Chicago Bears backfield.

Justin Fields, Bears 'slowly' working Chase Claypool into offense - NBC Sports Chicago - With the addition of Chase Claypool, the return of Byron Pringle, and the decision to make N'Keal Harry and Velus Jones healthy scratches, the Bears' receiver room is a group that bares watching over the final seven games.

Bears RB Trestan Ebner ready for his close-up - Chicago Sun-Times - Coach Matt Eberflus is optimistic Khalil Herbert will return from injured reserve this season, but until then, Ebner, the rookie from Baylor, has big shoes to fill — but fast feet to fill them. “If I can just get around the edge, I think I can make some big plays this week.”

Martavis Bryant, AJ McCarron among XFL draft picks - ProFootballTalk - The XFL draft is currently in progress, and among the players drafted so far are quarterback AJ McCarron to the St. Louis Battlehawks and wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the Vegas Vipers.

Russell Wilson: First of all, I have to play better - ProFootballTalk - Quarterback Russell Wilson said on Wednesday that improvement has to start with him.

Andy Dalton remains Saints' starting quarterback - ProFootballTalk - Saints head coach Dennis Allen said today that Andy Dalton will remain the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Wiltfong: Bears’ Justin Fields Wins FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week! - Windy City Gridiron - Another week and another award for the QB1!

Wiltfong: Bears vs Lions - Breaking down the sacks allowed by Chicago - Windy City Gridiron - Lester breaks down the three sacks allowed by the Chicago Bears against the Detroit Lions.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears roster moves - Taco Charlton signed, Matt Adams off IR - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears made some roster moves yesterday.

