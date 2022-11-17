Bears Over Beers: Focus on Jack Sanborn

During the Chicago Bears loss on Sunday, much of the focus was on Justin Fields turning in another incredible performance (and rightfully so). However, the emergence of Jack Sanborn caught the eyes of the Bears Over Beers crew. Join JB and EJ as they breakdown the undrafted free agent linebacker out of Wisconsin who has helped Bears fans quickly forget Roquan Smith. Note that this show was a special one as JB and EJ recorded live in person!

