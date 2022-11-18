Picks and Profits: Full Sunday Slate

Justin Fields was close to perfect last week for the Chicago Bears but it wasn’t quite enough to take down the Lions. This week, the Bears travel down south to play the Chilanta Balcons Atlanta Falcons, who employ a lot of familiar faces that used to wear navy and orange. The Falcons are in Year 2 of a rebuild, the first in the post-Matt Ryan era, and are still figuring things out. Generally, the Falcons offense has been good while the defense has been the opposite. That’s been the book on the Bears as well as Justin Fields has come on as of late, blossoming before the nation’s eyes as an incredible threat. The Bears offense has been one of the most explosive as of late and yet because of their defense, they’ve been losing football games. Atlanta slipped to the Panthers on Thursday Night Football a week ago, but there has to be at least some consideration given to the terrible weather conditions.

For betting this game, the obvious play for me here is the over. It’s a big number, but topping 50 combined points in Bears games has happened the last 3 weeks. I think the offensive explosion continues, particularly when you consider the fact that the weather will not be a factor inside a dome. As for the spread, it sits at a field goal in favor of the home team. I think the Bears are a coin flip in this one so I’ll happily take the extra three points on my side and again, I’ll take them in the moneyline while we’re at it. Justin Fields is from the Atlanta area and the Falcons passed up on QB1 for Kyle Pitts, a player they aren’t exactly using to the fullest of his abilities. Bet on the Fields homecoming.

