Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan have been anticipating doing this episode of Making Monsters all season long because this is finally their Justin Fields episode!

Taylor and Dylan talk with Fields’ high school head coach, Matt Dickmann, about his time coaching Fields at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Ga, about their experience with the television show QB1: Beyond the Lights, and so much more. They also dive into how Fields has progressed this season and broken out in the last month. Finally, they quickly look at what to expect from the Chicago Bears this weekend when they travel to face the Atlanta Falcons.

This week’s Making Monsters is a must-listen.

