The Bear’s Den, November 18, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ Getsy explains Claypool’s limited usage early on - 670 The Score - In sending out a second-round pick to acquire receiver Chase Claypool, the Bears believed he could be a dynamic playmaker who helps transform their offense. But putting him in that position hasn’t been so simple.

Falcons know Fields will present big challenge for defense - 670 The Score - The Falcons are set to face Bears rising star quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday, and they know he’ll present a tall task for their defense.

Bears RB David Montgomery, TE Cole Kmet return to practice - 670 The Score - Bears running back David Montgomery (personal) and tight end Cole Kmet (thigh) each returned to practice Thursday after missing work the previous day.

Bears-Falcons: 3 matchups to watch in Week 11 - 670 The Score - It’s Week 11, and the Bears are headed down to Atlanta on Sunday to show ex-flame Ryan Pace that, actually, they’re doing just fine without him.

Bears notebook: Velus Jones takes ‘lesson’ from benching - Chicago Sun-Times - Plus, the offense has a “big package” in the game plan for wide receiver Chase Claypool this week, and the latest injury news.

The real Jaylon Johnson plans to stand up vs. Falcons - Chicago Sun-Times - Johnson valiantly played through an oblique injury against the Lions and wasn’t quite himself. “I know that could’ve been a game where I allowed no catches. And [the Lions] know they got away with some uncharacteristic things out of me.”

CHGO Bears Podcast: Can Justin Fields & the Chicago Bears finish a game, beat Mariota’s Falcons? - CHGO - Despite three-straight losses, confidence surrounding Chicago Bears’ QB Justin Fields is at an all-time high.

Why Bears rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. should play vs. Falcons - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears rookie wide receiver has been a healthy scratch the last two weeks after losing the punt return job, and having other wide receivers like Chase Claypool and Bryon Pringle join the offense.

Bears don't cringe when Justin Fields lowers shoulder on TD runs - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been a revelation rushing the football, but the team needs to make sure he stays fresh for the rest of the season, too.

Chase Claypool's role in Bears' offense will 'continue to grow' - NBC Sports Chicago - When will Chase Claypool emerge as a real threat in the Bears' offense? That's TBD.

Chicago Bears injury report, David Montgomery returns to practice - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears run game got a big boost when lead back David Montgomery returned to practice on Thursday.

Georgia tackle Broderick Jones a player Bears should eye in 2023 NFL Draft - NBC Sports Chicago - Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones is a player the Chicago Bears should be looking at in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Berckes' Picks and Profits: Titans at Packers TNF Open Thread - Windy City Gridiron - How to bet the Week 11 Thursday Night Football game

670 staff predictions: Bears-Falcons - The Bears (3-7) visit the Falcons (4-6) on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

Matt Eberflus’ adaptability belies the first-year coach’s record - Chicago Sun-Times - No one would dare defend Eberflus’ 3-7 record, but his ability to adjust is one of the most encouraging signs about his first season as a head coach at any level.

Bears haven’t solved much on offensive line as they look to 2023 - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s possible GM Ryan Poles will be starting from scratch this offseason.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell returns to practice on Wednesday - The Falcoholic - Falcons and Panthers health reports for Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Falcons-Bears preview: Can Atlanta ‘s defense contain Justin Fields? - The Falcoholic - Justin Fields has been terrorizing opposing defenses, and the Falcons haven’t dealt with many effective running quarterbacks in 2022.

Falcons need decisive action from Arthur Smith, Dean Pees to get on track - The Falcoholic - After a highly encouraging start to the season, the Falcons are starting to fade away following multiple defeats. Arthur Smith must reassess what went wrong and learn from costly mistakes to build a formidable team.

POLISH SAUSAGE

National South Korean college entrance exam to kick off - The Korea Herald - More than half a million students were set to sit for the college entrance exam on Thursday, the nation's most important annual academic event that includes an English listening test during which all airplane takeoffs and landings are banned nationwide. A total of 508,030 high school seniors, graduates and others signed up to take the state-administered College Scholastic Ability Test, a nine-hour five-session event determines the future and careers of those taking the test. Ken's Note: No pressure, kids... no pressure at all... sheesh...

Ejiro Evero, Ben Johnson and DeMeco Ryans among young NFL coaches to watch - NFL.com - For the sixth year in a row, Tom Pelissero compiles a list of coaching prospects under 45 to keep an eye on. Will the Broncos' Ejiro Evero, Lions' Ben Johnson or 49ers' DeMeco Ryans become a head coach in the near future?

Fritz Pollard Alliance initiates inquiry on Colts interim coaching hire - ProFootballTalk - The Rooney Rule apparently doesn’t apply to interim coaching hires. There are, however, apparently some “guidelines” that may not have been followed.

NFL moves Browns-Bills game to Detroit - ProFootballTalk - There will not be a snow globe game in Buffalo this Sunday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Berckes' Picks and Profits: Titans at Packers TNF Open Thread - Windy City Gridiron - How to bet the Week 11 Thursday Night Football game

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears week that was and Atlanta Falcons preview - Windy City Gridiron - Stop by our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel for Bear Bones: To IR and Back Again LIVE at FIVE as we break down the latest plus preview Bears vs Falcons.

Infante's Data Drop: Bears analytical takeaways from Week 10 - Windy City Gridiron - What do the numbers say about how the Bears performed in Week 10 against the Lions?

Berckes' Bears Over Beers: Focus on Jack Sanborn - Windy City Gridiron - A deep dive into the breakout performance of the rookie linebacker

Householder's Week 11 Game Preview: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons - Windy City Gridiron - There’s a lot of familiar faces on the other sideline as the Bears try to snap a three-game skid.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.