Confidence in the Chicago Bears remains high from our fanbase

It’s been interesting to monitor the SB Nation Reacts voting from our Chicago Bears fans this season regarding our weekly confidence level. We started with such cautious optimism before preseason with a solid 64%, it jumped to 90% before week one, but after the victory slide against the 49ers, it spiked our fans up to 97%.

The confidence poll has generally fluctuated with wins and losses, but the spirit of the survey is for us to give our thoughts on if the team is headed in the right direction.

My confidence in the franchise soared when the Bears drafted Justin Fields, it was tested during Matt Nagy’s last ride in 2021, but when the franchise pulled the plug on the Nagy/Pace era, it shot back up again. Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus seem to have this team heading in the right direction, and it’s starting to feel like they have an honest-to-goodness franchise quarterback in Fields.

That 97% was a season-high, but after some ups and downs, our confidence has been steady the last four weeks (91%, 92%, 93%, 90%), and with the (4-7) Atlanta Falcons up next, there’s a decent chance it stays in that confident air for another week.

