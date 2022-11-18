Bears vs Falcons Injury Report: Three Chicago starters questionable

The final injury reports for the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons are out, but before I get into that, here’s a quick in-case-you-missed-it roster reset for the Bears because they made a few roster moves this week.

On Tuesday, they put running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, waived defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, and claimed cornerback Justin Layne off of waivers. On Wednesday, they activated linebacker Matt Adams off IR, waived linebacker A.J. Klein, and signed defensive end Taco Charlton off the Saints practice squad.

Here are the players the Bears list on the injury report for Sunday’s game.

N’Keal Harry, WR (Illness) - Out

Dane Cruikshank, S (Hamstring) - Out

Teven Jenkins, G (Hip) - Questionable

Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE (Knee) - Questionable

Kindle Vildor, CB (Ankle) - Questionable

The good news is that all three questionable Bears practiced in full on Friday, so as long as there are no setbacks tomorrow, all three should be back in their starting positions in Atlanta.

Here are the injured Falcons for Sunday’s game.

A.J. Terrell, CB (Hamstring) - Questionable

Erik Harris, FS (Foot) - Questionable

Feleipe Franks, TE (Calf) - Out

Terrell hasn’t played since week 7, but all indications are that he’s in line to be back starting for them at corner.

Neither Harris nor Franks starts for the Falcons.

