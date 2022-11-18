Rams sign Zachary Thomas off Bears practice squad

On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams announced that they signed offensive lineman Zachary Thomas off the Chicago Bears’ practice squad.

Thomas was the first of Chicago’s three sixth-round draft picks this year, and while he did make their opening 53-man roster, he was cut following a flurry of waiver wire moves prior to week one. The Bears brought him back to their practice squad on September 2 where he had been until today.

Thomas played tackle at San Diego State, but while playing for the Bears he received plenty of work at guard.

As a member of the practice squad Thomas was a free agent able to sign with any team, and now that he’s getting an opportunity in L.A. he’ll have to stay on their 53-man roster for three games. If he’s released his rights revert to Chicago.

What are your thought of the Bears losing Thomas to the Rams?