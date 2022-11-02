Bears Reacts Survey: Week 9 Fan Confidence Check

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It was a busy few days for the Chicago Bears. Sunday saw the team give an uneven performance in Dallas, Monday saw an unexpected trade of their best defensive player, and Tuesday saw them acquire a starting wide out to help bolster their passing game.

Losing Roquan Smith will hurt the defense immediately, as there is no one better to plug into his position. On the heels of losing Robert Quinn, this will require creative coaching to scheme around an already suspect defense.

Trading for Chase Claypool should immediately impact the offense with his ability to go deep. It’ll take him some time to get acclimated to the offense, but the basic routes (go, fade, slant) should be easy enough to pick up, and he’s another good blocker for Chicago’s running game.

Quarterback Justin Fields is starting to stack some nice performances together, and he had another efficient day against the Cowboys. His better play has me even more confident that he’s the long-term answer at the quarterback position for the Bears.

Overall I’d say it was a positive few days for the future of the franchise, but let us know what you think in the Reacts polls here.