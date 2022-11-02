The Bear’s Den, November 2, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Dannehy: Claypool Trade the First Sign Bears Might Be in on Fields - Da Bears Blog - With Tuesday’s trade for Chase Claypool, Ryan Poles gave his first actual indication the team is looking to build around Justin Fields.

Emma: Now, Ryan Poles faces toughest task of Bears’ rebuild - 670 The Score - Tearing apart an aging and underachieving roster is the easy part of any rebuild. With that objective nearly complete for the Bears, first-year general manager Ryan Poles will now face his biggest challenges.

Poles: Smith’s contract demands left Bears with one choice - 670 The Score - Bears general manager Ryan Poles believed linebacker Roquan Smith could be an impact player with the team for years to come, but he wasn’t willing to offer Smith a contract that would make him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL.

Bears believe Claypool can ‘enhance’ Fields, entire offense - 670 The Score - After watching second-year quarterback Justin Fields’ continued progress, Bears general manager Ryan Poles seized an opportunity Tuesday to surround him with better talent

GM Ryan Poles: Bears ‘couldn’t find common ground’ with Roquan Smith - Chicago Sun-Times - Poles said part of him was “bummed” about the outcome, but said trading linebacker Roquan Smith was a result of the two sides being close to agreement on a contract extension before the season began.

Bears radio broadcasts moving to ESPN 1000 next season - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times reported in August that the Bears would leave WBBM-AM (780) after this season and that ESPN 1000 was in the running to acquire the team’s rights. The team’s local TV rights might be on the move, as well.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chase Claypool traded to Chicago Bears at NFL Trade Deadline! - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses the Chicago Bears trading for WR Chase Claypool and - what it means for the Bears moving forward.

Why Bears took Roquan Smith out of rebuild plans with trade to Ravens - NBC Sports Chicago - Ten months ago, Roquan Smith was a key part of Ryan Poles' rebuild puzzle. On Monday, Smith was traded, ending a search for common ground that could never be found.

Justin Fields' growth led Bears to trade for 'explosive' Chase Claypool - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles watched Patrick Mahomes develop firsthand. He knows what's needed to help a young quarterback sustain and build on success. In trading for Chase Claypool, he signaled the Bears are ready to put their faith in Justin Fields.

Bears GM Ryan Poles betting on himself with Roquan Smith trade - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles now faces the challenge of replacing a very talented player at a premium position in the Bears defense.

NFL trade deadline winners, losers: Bears add for future while Packers flop - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles started his rebuild at the NFL trade deadline, adding capital and pieces for life beyond 2022. Meanwhile, struggling contenders like the Packers and Rams found no help for what ails their title pursuit.

Why Bears, Roquan Smith contract negotiations fell apart - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles wanted to re-sign Roquan Smith earlier this year. Instead he traded the linebacker to the Ravens.

Chicago Bears podcast: GM Ryan Poles gets Justin Fields some help - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears made another notable move before the NFL trade deadline.

Taking me back to Jimmy Mac - Chicago Sun-Times - Not even all-time favorite Jim McMahon could inspire the quarterback excitement Justin Fields can offer.

By trading for Chase Claypool, the Bears are investing in Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - Eight months to the day after general manager Ryan Poles first detailed an in-house Bears study that determined second-year quarterbacks improved most when given a “dependability piece” at pass-catcher, he finally brought in high-quality help for Justin Fields.

Bears trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool, give up 2nd-round pick - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears general manager Ryan Poles has spent most of his first year on the job unloading players for draft picks, but went for it on Claypool.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Bears’ Chase Claypool trade triggers Packers fans pain - NBC Sports Chicago - The Chicago Bears trading for much-needed wide receiver Chase Claypool ahead of the trade deadline is sending Green Packers fans on Twitter.

Chase Claypool trade: Steelers ship WR to Chicago Bears - Behind the Steel Curtain - The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly trading Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears,

Trade new: T.J. Hockensons offers classy goodbye to Detroit in Instagram post - Pride Of Detroit - After being traded to the Vikings, TE T.J. Hockenson expressed his gratitude to Detroit, teammates and coaches in a farewell post to Instagram.

What TJ Hockenson Brings to the Vikings Offense - Daily Norseman - Hockenson is a top ten receiving TE- something the Vikings haven’t had in years

POLISH SAUSAGE

Bills beat deadline, agree to trade for Nyheim Hines - ProFootballTalk - The Bills added another piece to their offensive backfield just ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline.

Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for package including 49ers' first-round pick - ProFootballTalk - Bradley Chubb is heading to Miami. Expect Chicago to see him this weekend.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schmitz: Breaking down Luke Getsy’s rushing attack, Justin Fields’ growth, a disappointing defense, and Chase Claypool - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. is talking through the tape from the Bears’ loss in Dallas live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!

Wiltfong & Berckes' Bear & Balanced: Bears Trade Aftermath and Cowboys Review - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff & Lester rewatched the Bears vs Cowboys game and they have some chilled-out takes right here plus they share their thoughts on the two big trades!

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears Week 8 Stock Watch - Windy City Gridiron - Which Bears were trending up this week, and which were trending down.

Infante: Bears make move for Steelers receiver Chase Claypool - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago is adding a young offensive weapon with their third trade of the week.

Wiltfong: Bears draft picks this year and in the future - Windy City Gridiron - Taking stock of Chicago’s draft day assets in the upcoming NFL Draft, the 2024 Draft, and even 2025.

Gabriel: Are these Trades All Part of Ryan Poles’ Masterplan for the Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Our residen scout, Greg Gabriel, chimes in on these recent trades by the Bears , and what it means for the big picture.

